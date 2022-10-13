Xiaomi may launch Redmi K60 series with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Close to being launched, the Redmi K60 line had more details of its technical specifications revealed this Wednesday (12). The information came from a publication on the Chinese social network Weibo, at tipster Digital Chat Stationconsidered reliable by the industry. According to the post, one of the models will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 mobile platform, a 5,500 mAh battery and support for 67W wired or 30W wireless fast charging.

In addition, it will have a screen that comes with 2K resolution – which, in practice, is what the Chinese call Quad HD+. However, details of size and material have not yet been revealed. On the other hand, the informant also signaled that the K60 series has entered the phase known as DVT – Design Verification Testing. In other words, it is still in a testing stage of its development.

It is worth noting that the revealed specifications do not indicate exactly which model of the family would be the corresponding one. That’s because information from days ago realized that the line would have a smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 120W charging. So far, there is no forecast for the announcement of the Redmi K60. The trend is for it to be launched on the global market as POCO F5. What are your expectations for the future cell phones of the Redmi K60 family? Join us!

