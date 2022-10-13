Xiaomi’s powerful releases

Xiaomi launched new products in October: Xiaomi 12T Pro, 12T and Redmi Pad. For you who are looking for a new cell phone or a tablet this is the right opportunity! Check out a little about each of these models, along with the descriptions you will still find the link to buy more discount coupons and at the end of the article there is a link with all Xiaomi releases that are on sale and with great discounts.

For starters, meet Xiaomi’s new phones, the 12T Pro and 12T. These devices have great cameras and powerful batteries that don’t let anyone down!

Discover the differentials of the Xiaomi 12T Pro

This phone has a professional-grade imaging system! There are 200MP on the main camera. This gives the user a differentiated experience when recording the best moments of his life.

With this, whoever owns a Xiaomi 12T Pro, through this camera, can have image clarity, low light capability and fast focus. Better performance in all aspects of a good photo through the cell phone: day and night photos, with zoom in on the details, a lot of sharpness and a great focus.

This handset also features SnapDragon 8+ Gen 1, ultra-fast 4nm chip with low power consumption. With this the battery has a great performance and lasts as long as you need it!

Xiaomi 12T Pro means good battery performance

And speaking of battery, the Xiaomi 12T Pro has Smart 120W HyperCharge, long-lasting battery of 5,000mAh. This means that, combined with the chipset with low power consumption, you get a wonderful combination of battery and charging.

This model has the best battery of Xiaomi’s flagship devices. The user can use the cell phone for up to 13.5 hours and then charge the device to 100% charge in just 19 minutes!

And to close this list of differentials, this device has a 120Hz AMOLED CrystalRes screen, dual speakers, SOUND By Harman Kardon. In other words, with the Xiaomi 12T PRO the consumer has a perfect view of 6.67′ inches of great quality!

The mobile’s vision has a resolution of 1220 pixels and over 65 billion colors. So the user experience of what they see is perfect, with clarity and beauty, but without consuming all the energy of the device.

With a modern design, you can find this device in black, silver and blue. Buy now here and get a discount coupon and up to R$ 100.

Also know the Xiaomi 12T

This new Xiaomi device also leaves nothing to be desired. It has a 108MP main camera, with ultra-wide and macro lenses. There are three cameras in a single device that offer a sensational experience!

As for the three cameras, there is the 108MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro. With this system the user can capture great moments and important details. In addition to being able to take pictures with agility, stability and cleanliness. Not to mention the day and night modes that don’t let anyone down, always with sharpness and good brightness.

The Xiaomi 12T also leaves nothing to be desired in terms of battery

In addition to this powerful camera, Xiaomi 12T has Smart 120W HyperCharge, long battery life with 5,000Ah. That is, just like the other device, this one also has the ability to use for long hours and a full charge in minutes!

The phone also features MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra, fast 5nm chip with low power consumption. With these specifications, this device offers the user, compared to its predecessor, clock speeds, cache and storage, leading to a much faster user experience. Get ready for a mega boost in power and efficiency.

Finally, this phone has 120Hz AMOLED CrystalRes Display, dual speakers, Dolby Atmos. In other words, the visual experience is sensational! It’s 1220 pixels and 68 billion colors, to give you the best in a device like this without using up all your battery power.

Buy this device now with a discount code of up to R$ 100, by clicking here.

Also know the Redmi Pad

And to close this powerful sequence of Xiaomi launches, it’s time to meet the Redmi Pad, the brand’s newest tablet that offers great value for money for you who are looking for such a device for your everyday life.

With a 10.61′-inch screen, which has 90Hz refresh rate and quad speakers, compatible with Dolby Atmos®, the Redmi Pad delivers a top-notch audiovisual experience.

Quality for browsing, gaming and everything in between

This device has a lower visual latency, so it guarantees faster browsing, scrolling and gaming. As for watching content, there’s plenty of comfort and eye protection because of the low light certification by TÜV Rheinland and making it the first tablet in the world to receive the low eyestrain certification from SGS.

In the audio part there are also many qualities. The device is equipped with Dolby Atmos® compatible quad speakers to ensure an immersive experience. Either with headphones or speakers there will be quality audio.

In addition, the entire tablet has a horizontally placed 8MP 105º wide front camera, specially designed for group video calling. There’s also FocusFrame technology that can automatically switch to a wider view when multiple people appear, to keep people in the center of the video frame, ensuring no one is left out.

Redmi Pad is the best in its class

Behind the Redmi Pad’s versatility and smooth experience is the MediaTek Helio G99. Built on the highly efficient 6nm process. This gives the user a smooth performance with a powerful processor.

And about the battery, whether using Redmi Pad for entertainment, work or study, the long-lasting 8,000mAh battery makes it easy to power through the day. This handset supports 18W fast charging and comes with a 22.5W charger in the box.

This Xiaomi tablet is light, guarantees high performance and good value for money when compared to other similar devices from different brands. Buy it now by clicking here and guarantee a good discount.

Check here for a complete list of all Xiaomi releases, with special prices and super discount coupons. It’s worth checking out, the online store has all these products of the matter and much more!