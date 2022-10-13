You can download! Pixel Watch faces can be used on other Wear OS watches

If you followed the launch of the Google Pixel Watch and liked the displays developed by the search giant, know that it is You can download and install them on any Wear OS 3 watch.

The novelty was confirmed by Quinny898 in partnership with Mishaal Rahman, and the tests were carried out on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. According to the developers, the adaptation process is very simple.

So, as much as Google even wants its dials to be exclusive, it is already possible to have access to them thanks to the work of extracting and adapting the XDA developers.