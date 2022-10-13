You can download! Pixel Watch faces can be used on other Wear OS watches

If you followed the launch of the Google Pixel Watch and liked the displays developed by the search giant, know that it is You can download and install them on any Wear OS 3 watch.
The novelty was confirmed by Quinny898 in partnership with Mishaal Rahman, and the tests were carried out on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. According to the developers, the adaptation process is very simple.
So, as much as Google even wants its dials to be exclusive, it is already possible to have access to them thanks to the work of extracting and adapting the XDA developers.
One of the main attractions of the displays developed by Google is the fact that the interface is predominantly black. This helps to hide bezels and can also extend the autonomy of watches with an OLED screen.
If you want to download the APK, just click on this link and install.
It is worth remembering that the Pixel Watch has a 1.4-inch OLED screen and a rotating crown on the side to control the interface.
In addition, we have bracelets made of different materials, 5 ATM water resistance, heart rate reader, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep monitoring and monitoring of various physical activities.
The device’s processor is an Exynos and it works with 32 GB of storage, while the battery guarantees autonomy of only 24 hours. Finally, there’s Wear OS 3.5 with Material You.