“You don’t even see that in the game”; Mauro Cézar gets angry with Flamengo’s titleholder and exposes “amateurism” that can compromise

the flamingo was in a 0-0 draw in the first match of the Copa do Brasil finals, last Wednesday (12), in São Paulo. Although it was not able to guarantee a victory that would give Mengão an advantage in the second match, which takes place at Maracanã, the team coached by Dorival Júnior presented an aggressive and intense football.

However, one name drew negative attention to journalist Mauro Cézar Pereira: defender Léo Pereira. The journalist did not soften for the shirt 4 of Gávea and classified the player as a kind of “armed bomb” in the red-black. For Mauro, Léo Pereira compromises.

“Corinthians’ chance was a mistake by Léo Pereira, who is an armed bomb. He is a fickle player, you can see that he turns off, gives a blank. He missed a ball timing, which is an amateur football thing, you can’t even see that in the game”, declared Mauro Cézar on the Bate-Pronto program, on Jovem Pan radio.

In the same program, journalist Nilson César scored the title for Mengão: “The Flamengo team is much better than the Corinthians team. Much better indeed. When I say to buy the track, it’s to buy. Just a big upset for Corinthians to beat Flamengo at Maracanã and become champion of the Copa do Brasil”, said the narrator of Jovem Pan radio.