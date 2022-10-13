“You will lose another one…”; Parça de Ângelo receives a proposal from a rival and is one step away from leaving Santos

Santos occupies the eleventh place in the Brazilian Serie A Championship with 40 points, and has as main objective in the season to win a direct place for the Copa Libertadores 2023. Alvinegro Praiano has been oscillating in the competition and in the last five matches played, there were three defeats and two victories. That is, the team from São Paulo added only six of the 15 points played.

In view of this, the board continues to monitor the market in search of opportunities to reinforce the team. But, before that, the São Paulo team is looking to extend the bond with players who are at the end of their contract. According to information from the journalist Ivan Belmudesthe team may lose a good player to the next season.

“I have just received the information that only by a miracle Ed Carlos renews. From what I’ve heard, he’s already in talks with a club… I tried to find out which one, I was told: ‘new rich’. Congratulations Andres Rueda will you lose another club asset and Balloon? Will you renew?”, wrote the communicator through the official account on Twitter.

the team of saints has an appointment with the Red Bull Bragantino for next Monday (17), at 20:00, in the nabizão. Both teams are in the middle of the table, looking for a place in the international competition in next season. In other words, the teams go in search of the three points.