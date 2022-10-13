“You will receive the same as…”; Leila lets out Rony’s new salary at Palmeiras and ‘paycheck’ leaks to fans

Palmeiras were very afraid of losing Rony to Ajax, from Holland, or to the Arab World, where an undisclosed team from Qatar even knocked on the door to take the striker. Since 2020 at Verdão, when Vanderlei Luxemburgo was still the coach, shirt 10 is one of coach Abel Ferreira’s amulets.

The money to be paid to the attacker is part of the salary adjustment proposed in the contractual renewal agreed between the parties involved in the deal. The figures reach levels that not even midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, with his bags ready to play in the Premier League, could reach when he discussed the permanence with Leila Pereira.

The president let slip what will be paid to Rony ‘Rústico’ – as he is affectionately called by fans. UOL Esporte brings details and adds which athletes from the current squad earn the same. It is worth remembering that the biggest salary of the cast is that of Dudu, who pockets around R$ 2 million per month.

“The striker’s good phase was rewarded with a contract renewal until the end of 2026, in addition to a salary increase. The number 10 will receive the same as other big names in the squad, such as Gómez and Veiga. Rony’s plan is to stay at Palmeiras and continue accumulating historic titles”, highlighted the publication.

Along these lines, the Portal do Palmeirense informs that Veiga and Gómez each earn around R$ 1 million a month. This is the new financial level that Rony will be reaching with the contract being extended until 2026. Until then, at least R$ 48 million will be deposited in the athlete’s account, which adds up to the following numbers for Alviverde: 44 goals in 155 games played.