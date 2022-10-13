Zendaya: movies with the star of the Euphoria cast

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

Born in Oakland, California, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, better known as Zendayahas become one of the most prestigious actresses of recent times, mainly for her iconic roles and killer performances in both film and television.

At 26 years old, she has already earned two Emmy awards for her visceral portrayal as protagonist Rue Bennett, from euphoria — series that gave more visibility and recognition to the actress.

However, long before this role, she gained notoriety in Disney Channel series, such as Shake It Up and KC Undercover.

Want to know more about Zendaya’s work? Check out more outstanding roles by the artist!

1. Dune (2021)

(Warner Bros. Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Warner Bros. pictures

in the plot of Dune, Zendaya plays Chani, one of the inhabitants of the desert planet Arrakis, belonging to the Fremen people, who coexists in the place with the great worms that grow the spice.

His involvement with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the main descendant of House Atreides, comes through during some of the characters’ visions throughout the film. In this context, although Chani’s participation was shy, in Part 2 it should be more evident.

two. the show king (2017)

(Disney/Reproduction)Source: Disney

In this musical, viewers are introduced to PT Barnum (played by Hugh Jackman), who comes from humble beginnings and wants to change the future of those around him.

Since childhood, the character has always dreamed of better days and started to work in curiosity museums for the general public. His ambition led him to create a grandiose show, in which rejected but very talented people are protagonists.

It is in this scenario that we can find Zendaya’s character, the young Anne Wheeler. Although she is an introvert at first, she has a flashy and colorful look, able to win over everyone around her. In the plot, she has to deal with issues related to the racism of the time.

3. Malcolm & Marie (2021)

(Netflix/Play)Source: Netflix

With only two characters, this film based on long dialogues was developed by the same creator of euphoria, Sam Levinson. In this way, Zendaya could not be left out of the production, playing the protagonist of the feature film.

The narrative is focused on Malcolm (John David Washington), a filmmaker full of ideas who is worried about the release of his latest work: a film that can be a great financial success or massacred by the specialized critics.

When he is reunited with Marie (Zendaya), his girlfriend, some challenges need to be overcome, especially after some important revelations are released.

4. Spider man (2017-2021)

(Sony Pictures/Playback)Source: Sony Pictures

Finally, it is necessary to talk about Zendaya’s participation in the latest Spider-Man films.

Peter Parker has a lot of questions to resolve during this new trilogy. Beside him are Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), his best friend, and also Michelle Jones, better known as MJ (Zendaya).

The actress’ character is gradually winning the heart of Peter Parker, becoming his great love interest. It is worth noting that in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), the hero was in love with Liz Toomes (Laura Harrier), the daughter of his great enemy, Vulture (Michael Keaton).

However, things change in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and in Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021), when he matures and, thinking of doing the right thing, lets his love go.