Zoë Kravitz discovers ‘virtual’ crime in thriller trailer

HBO Max has released the trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s new film Kimi (“Contagion”), which features blue-haired Zoë Kravitz (“High Fidelity”) in the lead role.

The preview has a coronavirus quarantine aesthetic, with various interactions happening via a computer screen. In the plot, Kravitz plays an agoraphobic programmer who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during a data review by her virtual assistant Kimi, but when she tries to report the crime, she encounters resistance and corporate bureaucracy. Soon, she realizes that in order to get involved, she’ll have to do what she dreads the most: get out of her apartment.

The mixture of “Rear Window” (1954) with “Um Corpo que Cai” (1958) has already yielded several previous variations. The virtual assistant version is Soderbergh’s third film for HBO Max, following the improvised comedy “Let Them All Talk” (2020) with Meryl Streep and the noir thriller “Not a False Step” (2021).

With a screenplay by David Koepp (“The Mummy”), the premiere is scheduled for February 10.

