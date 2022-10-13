Zoë Saldaña’s romantic miniseries gets a behind-the-scenes video







Photo: Disclosure / Netflix / Modern Popcorn

Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video of “From Scratch”, with testimonials from the production team about the miniseries starring actress Zoë Saldaña (“Guardians of the Galaxy”).

The drama begins romantically, following an American woman (Saldaña) who falls in love with a chef (newcomer Eugenio Mastrandrea) while studying in Italy. Subsequently, she builds a life with him in the United States. But then comes the traditional twist of the genre – look at the entire shelf of Nicholas Sparks works – which involves illness and the need to move on. The difference in this case is that the story is real.

The attraction is in a bestseller written by fellow actress Tembi Locke (from the series “Eureka” and “The Magician”) based on her own life.

The adaptation is by screenwriter Attica Locke, who wrote episodes of “Empire” and the miniseries “When They See Us”, and is produced by Zoë Saldaña herself in partnership with Reese Witherspoon (from “Big Little Lies”). “).

“Restart” premieres on October 21.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!