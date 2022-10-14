10 Celebs Who Are Identical And Could Be Twins

It is not uncommon to confuse celebrities, especially when the artist is identical to another. In the 2000s, actresses Deborah Secco and Fernanda de Freitas were so similar that they even played sisters in the soap opera Pé na Jaca (2006). Dan Stulbach, as soon as he appeared on TV for the first time, was compared to American star Tom Hanks.

These are some of the examples of celebrities who are so identical that they could be twins. Turn and move, netizens discover more similarities in the world of celebrities.

Check out, below, 10 celebrities who have lookalikes that are also known to the general public:

Tiago Leifert and Mariana Ximenes

The similarity between Tiago Leifert and Mariana Ximenes has long been identified by internet users, and even celebrities have had fun with it. If the 42-year-old former Globo presenter wants to venture into dramaturgy, he can now play a twin of the veteran actress, who is 41.

Bruno Ferrari and Joaquim Lopes

Soap opera heartthrobs, Bruno Ferrari, 40, and Joaquim Lopes, 42, are others who can live as brothers on the small screen. After all, the husbands of actress Paloma Duarte and singer Marcella Fogaça, respectively, are just like each other.

Paolla Oliveira and Rachel McAdams

The two actresses emerged in the 2000s, a time when the similarities between them were more evident. While the Brazilian made Belíssima (2005), the North American appeared in the film Diary of a Passion (2004). Today, Paolla Oliveira is 40 years old, and Rachel McAdams is 43.

Camila Queiroz and Bruna Hamú

They debuted on TV at about the same time. While Bruna Hamú made Sangue Bom (2013) and Malhação: Sonhos (2014), Camila Queiroz debuted in Verdades Secretas (2015). Right away, the similarities were noticeable. Bruna is now 32 years old, and Camilla is 29.

Evaristo Costa and Christian Chavez

RBD fans soon associated actor and singer Christian Chávez, from the Mexican soap opera shown on SBT, with journalist Evaristo Costa, who at the time presented Jornal Hoje, on Globo. Time has passed and they are still identical: the anchor is 46 years old, while the artist is 39.