10 Horror Movie Endings So Bad They Ruined the Movie, According to Reddit

While No was one of the most talked about horror films of the year, its ending is still debated by fans. The final moments of a horror movie can make all the difference to the audience’s experience. It can leave them feeling suitably haunted, a sense of joy, or severely disappointed.

Reddit fans highlighted some of the most promising horror movies that dropped the ball with their final scenes. Given what these movies have delivered so far, these endings have been a huge disappointment to horror movie fans.

11/11 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Following the found footage monster movie Cloverfieldthe franchise stays alive with 10 Cloverfield Lane. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as a young woman who wakes up from a car accident and finds herself trapped in a bunker as a man claims there is an alien invasion outside.

The film was made for a psychological horror film, as the threat inside the bunker is weighed against what might be outside. In the end, Winstead kills his captive and escapes only to find that aliens exist. One Redditor suggested that the film’s tension was broken by the ending and that they “should have finished the movie 20 minutes early and left you wondering”.

10/11 Life (2017)

The science fiction horror movie Life follows a group of astronauts who discover an alien life form that suddenly turns hostile and threatens to take over everything. It becomes the heroes’ mission to stop him from reaching Earth.

In the end, Jake Gyllenhaal decides to travel into space with the alien while Rebecca Ferguson returns to Earth. However, the opposite ends up happening with Gyllenhaal’s capsule arriving on Earth with the alien inside. Redditor Upstairs Box 8992 complained that they “just wanted the ending to make up for all their dumb choices” only to make an even worse mistake.

9/11 Army of the Dead (2021)

by Zack Snyder army of the dead follows a group of mercenaries who carry out a robbery in Las Vegas as the city is overrun by zombies. The wild action leads to a twist on what the heist and deaths of nearly every sympathetic character really were.

With Snyder returning to the zombie genre and a fun premise, army of the dead It should have been good, but it was a disappointment to many fans thanks in no small part to the poor conclusion. One Redditor even suggested that the “ending was so bad I won’t be watching it again”.

08/11 Hereditary (2018)

Many fans felt hereditary was one of the most disturbing horror movies in recent memory, but a lot of that comes from the film’s more grounded elements. It follows a family ruined by tragedy as they begin to be haunted by some force.

The ending finds the family confronted with the evil spirit which leads to the death of the parents and the child becoming a vessel for the devil. However, Redditor Legitimate_Car_5184 preferred the family conflict and “almost would have liked the movie more if there wasn’t anything supernatural”.

7/11 Friday the 13th (2009)

Although horror remakes have a bad reputation, there are plenty of fans who feel the latest news. Friday 13 it was a worthy return for iconic horror movie masked killer Jason Vorhees. The film unsurprisingly follows a group of young men who become Jason’s target at Camp Crystal Lake.

The climax features some shocking deaths, including the supposed final girl. As the two main characters appear to have arrived safely, Jason suddenly appears and grabs them before the credits roll. Redditor MacGyver_1138 pointed out that, seeing all the characters went through to escape, “felt weak about having them get the scare/cut for black treatment.”

06/11 The Last Broadcast (1998)

Just before The Blair Witch Project helped popularize the found footage genre, a very similar horror film called The Last Broadcast. The film follows a documentary that explores the mysterious deaths of a group investigating the myth of the Jersey Devil.

The film was an intriguing story that made good use of its unique format for much of the film. However, the Redditor tweets that “they threw the whole narrative out the window” at the end to reveal that the killer was actually the documentary filmmaker all along.

05/11 Sinister (2012)

by Scott Derrickson Sinister was a fun play on the found footage idea with Ethan Hawke playing a family man who discovers gruesome and disturbing home movies in his new home. However, the film lost some viewers with the supernatural ending.

While the creepy vignettes were seen by many as the best part of the film, many felt that the introduction of the monster Bughuul, responsible for the horror, was unnecessary. And Redditor Dragons_Malk felt that the last image when “Bughuul appeared in front of the camera” was a particularly bad note to finish.

4/11 Shadow in the Cloud (2020)

Like a rare WWII horror film, shadow in the cloud follows a female flight officer carrying a sensitive package aboard a bomber. However, her mission is put in jeopardy when a winged monster attacks the plane.

Fans enjoyed the tense and fun film for most of its runtime, but felt it was undone by its action-oriented climax, where things get a little ridiculous. Redditor BSGamer felt it was “like they decided to make a different movie halfway through”.

03/11 Identity (2003)

Identity’s setting follows a group of strangers trapped in a roadside motel during a storm with each of them being killed by some unknown threat. The initial twist revealed that these people were actually multiple identities inside one man’s head, with the most violent of them wanting to take control.

However, there was a final twist that was less effective as it is revealed that the young man in the set is the real killer. While there have been some iconic child killers in horror movies, Redditor All_Tree_All_Shade called it “such a silly, non-intimidating last-second killer.”

02/11 The Village (2004)

The horror movie genre is responsible for some of the scariest twists of all time. Nonetheless, The village failed to make his final surprise. The film takes place in a small colonial village where monsters lurk in the nearby forests.

Despite the mysterious tone and fantastic performances by the cast, the revelation that the film is set in modern times and the monsters was just a ploy to keep the villagers from discovering the outside world didn’t please fans. Child Redditor described that “I felt like someone was teasing me the entire movie.”

1/11 High Voltage (2003)

the french horror movie High voltage follows two young women on a road trip who narrowly escape a sadistic killer during a home invasion. They then become targets of the assassin who chases them while leaving a bloody trail.

The film was seen as an exhilarating, bloody, pulsating ride for much of the film. However, the twist reveals that one of the girls was the killer all along. Many have pointed out the plot holes this twist creates and Redditor Crankylosaurus called it “a twist for a twist”.