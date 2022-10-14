13 Actors Who Have Famous Parents You Probably Didn’t Know

In Hollywood, there is always someone who is the son of a famous personality!

In Hollywood territory, it’s very easy to find someone famous who is the son of someone even more famous. Conversations about nepotism aside, there are many actors in the entertainment industry who grew up in the artistic milieu, as several of them are children of other artists who have already consolidated their respective trajectories, whether in cinema, music or other fields of art.

With that in mind, we gathered here 13 actors who have famous parents and you probably didn’t know!