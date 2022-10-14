13 e-books on sale on Amazon

Published in: 10/14/2022

Reading should be a right for everyone, regardless of social class. However, it can be an expensive habit to sustain. Therefore, many writers and social projects are mobilized so that these products are increasingly accessible to all people. With that in mind, we’ve separated these e-books on sale on Amazon! Check out!

In addition, e-books can be accessed via tablet, mobile, online applications or even on Amazon’s own e-reader, the Kindle.

1. “Everything is river”, by Carla Madeira

(Image: Amazon reproduction)

“Tudo é rio” is the debut book by Carla Madeira. With a mature, precise and at the same time poetic narrative, the novel tells the story of the couple Dalva and Venâncio, whose lives are transformed after a tragic loss, and of Lucy, the most coveted prostitute in town, who gets in their way, forming a love triangle.

2. blue “Livro do Desassossego”, by Fernando Pessoa

(Image: Amazon reproduction)

The “Livro do Desassossego” is one of the greatest works by Fernando Pessoa. It is signed by the semi-heteronym Bernardo Soares. The book is an account of everything that is lived in a conscience. In this way, it exposes Pessoa’s genius and anxieties. “Because I am nothing, I can imagine myself being anything.”

3. “It Happened That Summer” by Tessa Bailey

(Image: Amazon reproduction)

Piper, an LA socialite, does a huge amount of damage when she has her heart broken by her boyfriend of 3 weeks. Tired of so much irresponsibility, her stepfather sends her to her mother’s hometown, on the other side of the country. Piper and her sister have to learn to live alone, penniless, in a sleepy town. Soon after her arrival, she meets Captain Brendan, and realizes that her life in California was more shallow and unhappy than she had imagined.

4. “Love & Gelato” by Jenna Evans Welch

(Image: Amazon reproduction)

After her mother’s death, Lina is tasked with making one last wish: to go to Italy to meet her father. Overnight, she finds herself in the famous Tuscan landscape, living in a house on the same grounds as a memorial cemetery for American soldiers, with a man she had never heard of. Despite the beauties and the wonderful food, what Lina most wants is to run away from there.

5. “An uncomfortable love”, by Elena Ferrante

(Image: Amazon reproduction)

Published in 1992, the first work by the Neapolitan writer won public and critical recognition, as well as important literary awards. “Um Amor Incômodo” is narrated in the first person by a Neapolitan woman who has serious relationship problems with her family, especially with her mother and father. Even as an adult and financially independent, she is plagued by childhood secrets and disagreements.

6. “This is how it starts” by Colleen Hoover

(Image: Amazon reproduction)

In yet another emotional read by Colleen Hoover, “This is how it begins” picks up right after the epilogue of “This is how it ends”. Revealing more about Atlas’ past and following Lily’s journey to embrace her second chance at love while dealing with a jealous ex-husband.

7. “Torto arado”, by Itamar Vieira Junior

(Image: Amazon reproduction)

The work, which narrates memories marked by racism and slavery in Brazil through different voices, has a history overseas. The sisters Bibiana and Belonísia find an old and mysterious knife in the suitcase under their grandmother’s bed. Then an accident occurs and forever their lives are linked—even in their voices.

8. “Crime and Punishment”, by Fyodor Dostoevsky

(Image: Amazon reproduction)

“Crime and Punishment” is one of the first great novels that Dostoevsky wrote with recognition. Certainly, it is one of his best known works. Recreating a strange and painful world around the figure of the student Raskolnikov, disturbed by deprivation and harsh living conditions, it is one of the founding works of modernity.

9. “1984”, by George Orwell

(Image: Amazon reproduction)

One of the great modern classics, 1984 deals in a fictional way with the theme of totalitarianism, a hot topic in 1984. The story takes place in London, in the fictional Oceania, in a dark and oppressive world. Thus, subjects such as communism, politics, Nazi-fascism, torture and others are present in the plot. In addition, the British George Orwell is known for creating unique and striking characters.

10. “Everything Can Change” by Jill Mansell

(Image: Amazon reproduction)

Young Essie Philips can’t believe the twists her life has taken in the last year. She has a new job, the boyfriend she’s always dreamed of, and she’s living with him in a beautiful, elegant, grown-up cottage. But when a private email she wrote to her best friend is mistakenly sent to all of her contacts, goes viral, and ends up in the local paper, Essie’s life is completely changed again – and definitely not for the better.

11. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis

(Image: Amazon reproduction)

Written by one of today’s greatest actresses, “Finding Me” tells the story of Viola Davis’s difficult childhood to stardom. The autobiography, released in 2022, for the actress is a deep reflection, a promise and a declaration of love for herself. According to Viola herself, with this book, it is hoped that her story will inspire readers to revolutionize their lives in creative ways, without allowing the world to test define them.

12. “How Democracies Die”, by Steven Levitsky

(Image: Amazon reproduction)

Written by renowned political scientist Steven Levitsky, “How Democracies Die” is a raw and disturbing analysis of threats to democracies around the world. Certainly, this is a fundamental work for the troubled moment we are experiencing in Brazil and in much of the world and an indispensable guide to maintain and recover threatened democracies.

13. “The Gift of Love”, by Martin Luther King Jr

(Image: Amazon reproduction)

Written between his arrest in July 1962 and early 1963, while preparing for the peace movement Birmingham Campaign, MLK wrote the sermons featured in this book. In this way, texts express the strength of Martin Luther King JR as a political and religious leader who preached love as a powerful force for changing the world. Certainly one of the most in-depth books of these e-books on sale!

Don't miss the opportunity to purchase these e-books on sale!