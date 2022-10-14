5 best Netflix shows to watch if Halloween isn’t your thing

Every year as Halloween approaches, those who love the holiday and the “scary season” leading up to October 31st dust off their favorite horror, thriller or holiday movies to watch. From Halloween for halloween city, there are so many classics, but some people might be more interested in filling their time with some Netflix shows.

Now, there’s plenty to watch for those who love Halloween and get into the spooky holiday spirit. (Check out our list of the best Netflix shows and movies to watch this Halloween!) But if you scare easily, what should you add to your watch list this year?

As the rest of the year promises many new launch series, time is running out to re-watch or catch up on long-awaited favorite series like dead to me and firefly track. There are also some excellent titles with aliens and ghosts without the scares and spooky elements.

Netflix series to watch if you don’t like Halloween

Check out some of the best shows on Netflix this Halloween for those who aren’t a big fan of the holiday, starting below with the teen comedy Boo, bitch.

Boo, bitch

Do you prefer your teenage, anguished ghosts? Well, Netflix’s Teen Comedy Limited Series Boo, bitch will be right in your alley. Technically it’s about ghosts, but it’s not scary or scary – unless you count a teenager waking up as a scary ghost.

Lana Condor stars Boo, bitch as Erika, a high school student who played too safe, and just when she decides to live life to the fullest, she discovers she died in an accident and is now a ghost. She and her best friend Gia (Zoe Colletti) go on a rather ghostly journey, and there’s a twist you won’t see!

dead to me

Despite dead to me It’s not a horror series, there’s a lot of murder and mystery going on in the Netflix original series to make it a perfect title to add to your watch list if you’re not into the Halloween schedule. Bonus points to the series for bringing out the laughs too.

The third and final season of dead to me arrives on Netflix on November 17, and it’s the best time to review the last 20 episodes of the first two seasons. Talk to Jen and Judy before they take their final triumphant bow next month.

Roswell, New Mexico

Boo, bitch and dead to me each bears light marks on the programming usually associated with Halloween, and The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico follow the example. The latest adaptation of Roswell High book series has arrived 10 years after the cult success of three seasons Roswell in 1999. Once again, the sci-fi alien drama became another cult favorite with just four seasons.

Throughout its four seasons and 52 episodes, fans have fallen in love with the characters and their stories. If you’re looking for a series that has a lot of episodes for a semi-long binge and a high-concept setting with no horror elements, check it out. Roswell, New Mexico. The complete series is now available to watch on Netflix.

Emily in Paris

Let’s say you want to energize murder, mystery, science fiction, and all sorts of darker themes this Halloween. Enter Emily in Paris. Of all the Netflix original series, the romantic comedy might be the best option for pure escapism and comfort. (Although, we wouldn’t mind if the series tackled a Halloween episode in the future. Imagine Emily’s costume!)

Emily in Paris originally premiered in October 2020, which doesn’t make it a Halloween series, but it does make it the ideal series to escape each fall. The timing couldn’t have been better either. Emily in Paris Season three premieres in December, just before the Christmas break. Avoid the scary with a little help from Emily!

firefly track

Staying within the rom-com genre, firefly track is the engaging, time-jumping romantic drama you need in your life. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, two very talented former TV doctors, play lifelong best friends onscreen, enduring all of life’s ups and downs with each other by their side. It’s been two years since we met Tully and Kate, but they’ll be back soon.

Finally, the second season we’ve all been waiting for releases in December. firefly track Season two, which will be the two-part final season, begins with nine all-new episodes on December 2. -around the lovely first season of firefly track.

Which Netflix shows will you watch in place of Halloween season titles? Share your choices in the comments!