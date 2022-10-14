5 tricks to increase your Nubank card limit: does it really work?

Nubank is one of the most popular digital banks in Brazil, with one of the most requested credit cards by users, as it does not have an annual fee and still guarantees several benefits. However, what causes a lot of dissatisfaction among customers is the card limit, which always seems to be insufficient and takes time to increase.

Thinking about helping its customers, fintech has made available some tips that can make the limit increase faster. Check them out below and apply them to your everyday life!

How to increase the Nubank credit card limit

Increasing the card limit may seem like a complex task, but the banking institution has separated some tips on how customers can improve their relationship with the bank to earn higher limits. Check it out below!

Use the card to pay all your expenses

First, to show Nubank that you need more limit, it is necessary to prove that you use the card. In this way, try to focus your main expenses on the bank’s tool, ensuring that your entire limit will be well explored and, thus, making it clear that you need more credit limit to cover your expenses.

Keep your CPF without restrictions

Another factor that can help you increase your card limit is to keep your credit history positive, preferably intact. This happens mainly when you keep paying your debts up to date, not being in default with Nubank itself or with any other company. In addition, you avoid CPF restrictions, which can make it even more difficult to grant a greater volume of credit.

Pay your invoices on time

In addition to avoiding debt, another tip from Nubank is not to delay the payment of credit card bills. By paying bills on the due day, you show the bank that you are a good payer, that you honor your commitments.

In this case, it should be noted that paying only the minimum amount is not an interesting idea. Therefore, choose to always pay the entire invoice, leaving the limit free for the following month.

Improve your relationship with Nubank

In this case, you can strengthen your relationship with the fintech by contracting other services it makes available, such as loans or investments. This can help you increase the threshold, as it shows that you trust the institution and enjoy everything it has to offer.

Keep your income data up to date

Finally, another important tip is to always keep your registration data up to date, especially those concerning your income. For example, if you have a higher income than what you reported at the time you registered with the bank, it is good to let the institution know. This item can even give you an immediate limit increase, so don’t waste time!

