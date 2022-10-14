8 GB of RAM and 108MP camera starting at R$ 1599 with coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

As we approach the end of 2022, the demand for 5G smartphones is even worse. In this sense, the Galaxy M53 5G pleases with its large display, good camera setup and attractive design. And today, it has a super coupon coming out at R$ 1599 in cash or R$ 1799 in up to 10 equal installments.
For those unfamiliar, the Galaxy M53 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel. With FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, it delivers great quality for gaming and video consumption. In addition, its 5,000 mAh battery delivers enough autonomy for a day of use on just one charge.
In hardware, Samsung has added a Dimensity 900 chip. With an octa-core core of up to 2.4 Ghz, it can perform tasks with great fluidity. In addition, it has 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal space and Android 12 operating system from the factory.
Main features:
- Screen: 6.7″ Super AMOLED Plus with Full HD+ resolution at 120 Hz rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimension 900
- GPU: Mali-G68 MC4
- RAM: 6GB
- Native Storage: 128GB
- Back camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
- Frontal camera: 32MP
- Drums: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging
- System: Android 12 under One UI 4.1 interface
- Others: support for 5G networks, fingerprint reader on the side.
With a coupon, the Galaxy M53 5G is a great investment for anyone looking for a 5G smartphone in Brazil:
