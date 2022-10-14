“About R$ 410 million”; Giovani’s situation ‘leaks’ and is exposed at the last minute to Palmeiras fans

O palm trees is getting closer to lifting the cup of the Brazilian Championship, as it currently has 10 points of difference in relation to Internacional, which is the runner-up. The team led by Abel Ferreira wants to beat São Paulo in the next round to be able to secure the title in advance, without suffering scares or giving chance to chance.

Behind the scenes, numerous situations are already beginning to be resolved by the board, especially when it comes to players who can bear fruit in the next season. In addition to renovations, which have been the main topic in recent days, with Rony and Dudu in the spotlight, there is another piece that has been receiving attention, but in a different way.

Not taking the field since July of this year due to a ligament injury in his right ankle, Giovannione of the ‘children’ of the base, still suffered two other thigh injuries during the recovery period, which further delayed a possible return to the final stretch of the season, a drama in this second half of 2022.

However, according to ESPN’s investigation, Verdão has carried out a special work with the boy aiming at the 2023 season. Valued at 80 million euros, around R$ 410 million, the idea is for the striker to be fully physically recovered, carry out pre-season work with the professional team and be available to Abel Ferreira for the Campeonato Paulista.

It is important to highlight that, as he is still an athlete in training and for being an important asset of the club, the boy has received a lot of attention from the medical department and the health and performance centerprecisely to be 100% in every way and be able to deliver what is expected, since it shone on the base.