Activists Throw Tomato Soup at Van Gogh’s Artwork | Pop & Art

Activists from the Just Stop Oil group threw tomato soup at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers in the National Gallery in London.

The group, which has been protesting against climate change for the last fortnight in the British capital, published images of the demonstration on its social media.

According to The Guardian, two women entered the gallery room where the work is on display and threw two cans of tomato soup at the painting, which is protected by a glass.

According to Reuters, local police reported that “officials acted quickly after Just Stop Oil protesters threw a substance on the board. The two protesters were detained for felony damage.”

On Instagram, the group questioned whether “art is worth more than life, more than food, more than justice”.

Shortly after, the gallery manifested itself on its social networks and reported that, in addition to launching the tomato soup on the painting, the duo also glued themselves to the wall on which the 1888 work is located.

Also according to the statement, visitors were removed from the room and the police were called.

“There is some minor damage to the painting, but the painting is unharmed. Two people were arrested,” the gallery said.

