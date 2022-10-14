Activists throw tomato soup at Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ during protest in London

Activists from the Just Stop Oil group protested by throwing tomato soup at a famous work by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh.

The case took place this Friday (14), at the National Gallery in London, in the United Kingdom, where the work sunflowers is exposed.

“Which is more important: art or life? Is it worth more than food? More than justice? Are you more concerned with protecting a painting or protecting the planet and people?”, said one of the activists during the act.

“Fuel is something inaccessible to millions of families who are cold and hungry. They can’t even heat a can of soup. Meanwhile, crops are in trouble. Millions of people are dying in rains, forest fires and extreme drought,” she continued. when approached by one of the security guards.





The work sunflowers it dates from 1889 and is protected in the museum by glass, which prevented damage to the painting. The frame suffered minor damage.

The painting is valued at around £84 million. The activists were arrested for criminal damages and aggravated trespass, police revealed on Twitter.

Check out the moment of the soup attack, published by the group’s page, below. “Human creativity and brilliance are on display in this gallery. Yet our legacy is being destroyed by our government’s failure to act on the climate and cost-of-living crisis,” the publication reads.



