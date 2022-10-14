After emergency surgery, Emma Hayes will be out of charge of Chelsea Women

Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes will be out of command of the team after undergoing emergency surgery.

In a statement, Chelsea revealed that Hayes underwent surgery last Tuesday to treat endometriosis.

In her place, Denise Reddy will lead the team on the edge of the lawn, while Paul Green will be in charge of press engagements.

Hayes’ statement read:

“Last Tuesday I had an emergency hysterectomy after my battle with endometriosis. I am in recovery and will need time and patience to get back to full health.”

“I just want to thank my amazing doctors, Dr. Alex Laurence and Dr. Sally Harris for her exceptional care. A big thank you to our owners, the board and our HR director, Jo Stone, for the support they have shown, and of course to all my family, employees and players.”

“During my absence, Denise Reddy will make the decisions on the field along with Paul Green, who will fulfill all media obligations on my behalf.”

“We’ve built a tremendous team over many years and we’ve taken a very multidisciplinary approach so that if situations like this arise, we can rise to the challenge. We have complete confidence in Paul, Denise and the entire team.”

“We also know that the team is very special and we have no doubt that they will do their best to maintain their high standards.”

“To our fans, you had to hear me screaming from across the field every week, but now I want to hear you even louder because I will be sitting at home watching the team on television until my return.”

“I know you will respect that my health comes first and right now I have to prioritize what I need to do for myself. I hope to make a full recovery and look forward to seeing them in the foreseeable future.”

“All the best, Your manager Emma.”