Again on offer, S20 FE 5G starting at R$ 1779 with coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is one of the most complete smartphones under R$ 1800. After all, it has a high quality screen, great chipset and support for state-of-the-art 5G networks. And today, it’s in a new online offer starting at R$ 1779 in cash or R$ 1999 in up to 10 equal installments.

Speaking of features, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel. With FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, it delivers great fluidity in games and navigation between apps. In addition, the model features a 4,500 mAh battery that delivers several hours of use on just one charge.

In performance, Samsung has added a Snapdragon 865 chip capable of running any game with great performance. There is also 6GB/128GB of RAM and internal storage. In addition, it includes more highlights like Android 12, water protection (IP68) and a dedicated camera for up to 30X zoom.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G – Features:

Screen: 6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 865 with 5G modem

Snapdragon 865 with 5G modem RAM: 6GB / 8GB

6GB / 8GB Internal storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB Back camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto)

12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto) Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Dimensions: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm

74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm Weight: 190 grams

190 grams Drums: 4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging;

4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging; System: Android 11 (guaranteed update to 12).

At a discount, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a great setup for its price. However, follow exactly the steps below to receive the offer:

1 – Install the Americanas App

2 – Open the link below with App Americanas:

– White

– Blue

– Violet

🔥 In the cart use the coupon: ALO200

