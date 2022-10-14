Alan Ruschel sues Cruzeiro in court and collects millionaire debt

Former Cruzeiro player during the 2021 season, right-back Alan Ruschel sued the club in court charging a millionaire debt from the celestial team.

The side, who played for the club last season, ended up entering the field only six times with the club’s shirt and is currently defending the colors of Londrina, which is in the Brazilian Series B.

Side asks in court for 5 million reais

The player filed a lawsuit against Cruzeiro demanding the payment of 5 million reais. The player claims that the amount refers to unpaid amounts, considering salaries, vacations, the guarantee fund for length of service and fines related to the termination of the employment contract, made in January of this year.

The process was made by the side against the club at the end of last month, and only now was it made available to the 3rd Labor Court in Caxias do Sul, a city in Serra Gaúcha where the left side started his career.

Ruschel arrived at Cruzeiro at the beginning of the 2021 season. The winger failed to perform well in the celestial team and was soon loaned to América Mineiro, where he played 21 matches throughout the season. After the period at Coelho, the player returned to Cruzeiro where his contract was terminated by the new management of the club. He is currently at Londrina, a club where he played for 25 games and has 1 goal scored.