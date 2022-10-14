Alexa: 4 Functions You Might Not Know

For those who still don’t know, Alexa is a virtual assistant found in smart speakers, Amazon devices that have different functions, such as creating reminders, playing music, searching the internet and telling news.

You smart speakers with Alexa can also be used for control smart home itemsallowing you to turn on a lamp or Smart TV by voice command, program the air conditioning and other functions.

But Alexa can help you with many other things, and in this article we list 4 functions that you may not be taking advantage of yet. Confra:

1. Read a book to you

Amazon/Play

Can you imagine staying calm or catching up on tasks while Alexa reads your favorite book for you? This function is easier than it looks!

The first step is to save the books you would like to read on your Kindle, then just enter your Alexa app, open the “play” tab and select which e-book you would like to listen to. Then just relax listening to your favorite book.

2. Train a new language

Did you know that Alexa could be your new English teacher? Just say “Alexa, learn English” and it will bring you a series of content to help you learn the language. This skill was developed in partnership with the Wizard School.

Also, in the Alexa app you can find other language-related skills. Go to the search bar and search for “English” to see the other options.

If you are already at a more advanced level, you can change your Alexa to another language, and only communicate with the assistant in the chosen language.

3. Create promotions alert

Amazon/Disclosure

Do you like to buy online and stay on top of offers? Prime customers can set the device to send reminders about discounts on products that are in their wishlist, shopping cart, or marked as “saved for later”.

To activate the skill, you need to open the Alexa app, enter settings, select notifications and activate Shopping Recommendations. As soon as the product goes on sale, you will be notified and you can ask Alexa for more details about the item and even complete the purchase.

4. Message someone

You can communicate with others who have an Alexa quickly and simply. To do this, enter the device application and select the “Communicate” icon. Then, just click on “Message” to send a text or voice message.

To send a voice message directly with your device, just say “Alexa, send a message to [nome do contato]”. You can also review what you sent in the app or say “Alexa, play my messages”.

Which Alexa to choose?

Did you like to know about the different skills of the device, but still don’t know how to choose your Alexa? Discover two options:

1. Echo Dot 4th Generation

Amazon/Disclosure

With a sleek and compact design, the Echo Dot 4th Generation fits into different environments.

Listen to your favorite music with an audio design programmed for more bass and full sound.

Use Alexa to create timers, lists, and reminders so you never miss an appointment. Stay informed with the latest news, weather forecast, game results and even information from historical personalities.

Echo Dot also serves to manage smart home devices. All just a voice command away. In addition to all this, you can also use Echo Dot to test the features that we show throughout the text.

2. Echo Show 5 2nd Generation

Amazon/Play

In addition to all the functions available on the Echo Dot, this model has other skills, such as video calls, between people who have the Alexa app, and playback of series and movies.

You can also monitor your home while you’re away, with the camera’s built-in camera.

The Echo Show also lets you create routines that are activated through voice command or motion. For example, you can set it up so that a lamp automatically turns on and music starts playing as soon as you enter the living room.

—

Did you already know all these Alexa functions? Follow TecMundo updates to stay on top of the news from the world of technology.