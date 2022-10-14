App driver discovers passenger secret and the consequence was serious

An app driver went viral on social media after catching a passenger cheating on his wife with another woman in the United States. The woman was unable to complete the trip without taking action on the extramarital affair.
It all started when the American was called for a race and saw the man say goodbye to his wife and son. Shortly after departure, the passenger would have changed the destination of the trip and added a stop, where a woman with a suitcase boarded the vehicle.
As he got into the car, the mistress blurted out, “I’m so glad you finally got rid of your damn wife.” According to the report, the two kissed and the girl made demands on the man, demanding that he break up with his wife. “He said he had some things to work out and asked to talk about it later,” says the driver.
That’s when the owner of the car decided to turn around and take the lovers back to the passenger’s residence. After being ejected from the vehicle, the wife knew what was happening and threw her husband out of the house. “It didn’t end well for him today, I’m sure, because they were both holding suitcases standing in his backyard when I left,” she describes.
On social media, the driver justifies the attitude. “Understand one thing, this is my car, I’m self-employed, I’m an independent contractor. If I choose to end your trip, the choice is mine. If you were doing something bad to my car, I have the right to handle it as I see fit,” she told her.
The story already has nearly nine million views on Tik Tok. In the comments, users support the worker. “Not every superhero wears a cape,” wrote one follower. “Wonderful attitude,” commented another.