app scolds if someone made purchases on your CPF

Public bodies and even private companies in Brazil have a long history of data leakage. And even that CPF that you offer at the checkout counter to “get a discount” can have an unforeseen fate: compilations with this information are sold in the underworld of the internet.

So, it is not surprising that many people suffer from online purchase fraud: scammers using your CPF (among other data) to purchase products or services.

The Confi app was recently launched with this audience in mind. Available for Android and iOS, it can detect when your CPF was used in a transaction. For now, it has more than 300 registered stores, which send notifications if they register any purchases.

Check enable this functionality in Confi

download the app for Android or iOS On the home screen, at the top, go to “Get in now” Register at “Create an account” and provide the requested data tap on “Identity Verification” and continue on “Let’s get started” You will receive a 5 digit code sent to your email, inform in the app; proceed with the requested information and wait for confirmation From now on, you will receive notification when a purchase is made If you want to check it yourself, you can also go to the icon “Shopping”at the bottom of the screen

Data leak in Brazil

Marcos Antonio Simplicio Jr, a cybersecurity specialist at the Department of Computer Engineering and Digital Systems at the Escola Politécnica of the University of São Paulo, warns that data leaks can give access to various documents on the Internet that contain information, even if partial, only through the search with the person’s CPF (even Pix does this, if the key is registered).

“It’s not difficult to get a lot of data about a target, especially if it’s a random person with complete data found on the internet just to validate the purchase. Old government documents usually give complete files”, reveals Simplício.

To protect yourself, he recommends: