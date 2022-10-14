Apple is fined R$100 million by TJ-SP for selling iPhone without charger

The TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) fined Apple in Brazil R$ 100 million, in a decision that also forces the company to sell cell phones with chargers in the country.

The public civil action was filed by the ABMCC (Brazilian Association of Borrowers, Consumers and Taxpayers), which argues in the lawsuit that the removal of the charger, which is essential for the product to function, causes an upside-down tie-in sale, “which is abusive practice to be repressed”.

Sought by Reuters, Apple said it would appeal.





The company stopped including the power charger adapter in all of its cell phones in October 2020, citing environmental concerns and encouraging sustainable consumption.

“It is evident that, under the justification of a ‘green initiative’, the defendant (Apple) imposes on the consumer the necessary purchase of adapters that were previously supplied with the product”, states the decision of the TJSP.

“There is a clear case of tying sales, albeit in reverse, because the product is not sold by purchasing the other, which, in practice, is the same, you can only use the product if you purchase the other”, adds.

The court also states that, in invoking the defense of the environment for such a measure, Apple demonstrates “evident bad faith, almost giving rise to misleading advertising, which also reveals itself to be an abusive practice”.

In addition to the fine and the obligation to sell its devices with a compatible charger and adapter, the company will also have to reimburse consumers affected by the change, providing USB-C power adapters.



READ BELOW: Know what to expect from the iPhone 14, launched by the company





Copyright © Thomson Reuters.