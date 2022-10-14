Apple keeps selling iPhone without charger even after suspension

Even after a decision by the Ministry of Justice that determined the suspension of the sale of iPhone without charger, the marketing of the product continues to happen, according to Senacon (National Secretariat for Consumer Protection).

According to the agency, Apple appealed and payment of the fine was stopped. But, “in breach of the decision”, the sale of devices without charger, which should remain suspended, persists.

The government’s determination is dated September 6 and is valid for the entire national territory. The agency had also imposed a fine on Apple Computer Brasil, in the amount of R$ 12,275,500.

“However, in relation to the decision to suspend the sale, Senacon informs that the measure remains assured, since the appeal filed by the company only suspends the collection of a fine, which has not yet been paid”, says the note from the agency, linked to the Justice ministry.

In a statement last month, the ministry accused the brand of practicing “tie-selling.” “There is an obvious case of tying sales, albeit in reverse, because the product is not sold by purchasing the other, but, which, in practice, is the same, the product can only be used if the other is purchased. “, added the magistrate.

Apple was contacted by the UOL and said that “all iPhone models sold in Brazil comply with local regulations”.

Fine of BRL 100 million. In addition to the government’s determination, Apple was ordered by the São Paulo Court to pay compensation of R$ 100 million for social damages caused by the sale of cell phones without a charger.

The decision is by Judge Caramuru Afonso Francisco, of the 18th Civil Court, who also ordered the company to deliver chargers to all customers who purchased the brand’s cell phones from October 13, 2020 and also sell the item together to new consumers who buy mobile phones.

When determining the payment of compensation, Judge Caramuru stated that “it is evident that, under the justification of a ‘green initiative’, the defendant imposes [Apple] consumer the necessary purchase of adapters that were previously supplied with the product”.

“There is an obvious case of tying sales, albeit in reverse, because the product is not sold by purchasing the other, but, which, in practice, is the same, the product can only be used if the other is purchased. “, added the magistrate. The decision is still subject to appeal and Apple told UOL that would appeal.

Iphone without charger. Since the iPhone 11, the company has been selling smartphones without a charger in the box. At the time, the company argued that the decision not to include these items is related to an environmental concern to encourage sustainable consumption.

This Friday (14) the company began selling the iPhone 14 in Brazil. Prices start from BRL 7,599.00 and can reach up to BRL 15,499.