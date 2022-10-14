application makes up to R$ 10 thousand available on the internet!

Uber has become one of the most popular apps in the transportation industry. The platform offers several options for those who want to go from one place to another in private car trips.

In addition to this option, the company also offers the possibility of ordering delivery. Users can order and a partner driver picks up the food and delivers it to the customer’s home.

Uber offers loan

Currently, the company is seeking to offer new possibilities to its employees. Now, drivers and couriers who work on the platform will have the opportunity to get a special line of credit. This service is the newest option for those who use Uber Account.

The product was officially announced on Tuesday, the 11th. Interested parties may apply for loans ranging from R$1,000 to R$10,000. In addition, the interest rate will be 2.99% per month. Payments can still be split up to 18 months.

Uber Personal Credit Account is an initiative that is available to app partners. However, the option is still only offered to drivers who are in the Diamond and Platinum categories in Uber Pro.

After passing the trial period, the company will assess whether there is a possibility of expanding access to all users who have the digital account.

Thus, the amounts can be paid through direct debits to the user’s account. But there will also be the possibility of deducting the amounts received for the races in deliveries, until the monthly amount is paid.

The company explains that the launch is an opportunity for those who chose to work with the platform and generate income while driving. It is important to mention that the services are offered in partnership between Banco Digio and Uber.

Other benefits for drivers

Users who are using Uber Account will also be able to access several other services. One of them is the 60% discount for shopping online at partner stores. In addition, there is still the possibility of getting cashback in some companies.

However, it is worth remembering that the availability of benefits will differ between users. That’s because they may depend on the level that the driver has in the application’s loyalty program.

Other positive points of the account is that the amounts in the account will yield 100% of the CDI. It is possible to make transfers and withdrawals by Pix and TED, withdraw money from Banco 24 Horas totems using QR Code and also pay a bank slip.

In addition to the highlights above, it is worth remembering that those who wish can still request a card. The product has the Elo flag for those who are account holders of the bank. Offering the opportunity to have the physical and virtual option.

The platform account is available to drivers who have an active profile. It is completely free. However, it is important that the person has no legal restrictions regarding court orders, and has made at least 25 trips through the app.

The financial option is also offered to those who work with the company in the modalities of Uber Flash and Uber Direct.

