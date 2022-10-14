Archaeologists find rare Roman-era mosaic in former Syrian rebel stronghold

Discovery was intact and ranks as the most important since conflicts began in the region 11 years ago.

Mosaic shows Amazon warriors from Roman mythology, Neptune, king of the sea, and 40 of his lovers



Archeologists of Syria found on Wednesday, the 12th, in the city of Rastan, a large mosaic from the Roman era. The find was intact and ranks as the most important since conflicts began in the region 11 years ago. The mosaic, measuring 120 square meters, was in an old building that the General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums of Syria was excavating. The site, a remote 4th century property, was purchased by Lebanese and Syrian businessmen and donated to the Syrian State. In an interview with the news agency Associated Press, Humam Saad, director of Syria’s government archaeological research agency, said the mosaic shows female Amazon warriors from Roman mythology, Neptune, king of the sea, and 40 of his mistresses. “The scene portrayed is rich in detail,” he said. “That includes the clothes they wore, their weapons, the horses they’re riding, faces, masks and armor.” He also said that it is still not possible to identify the type of installation because the excavations are not over. “We can’t identify the type of building, whether it was a public toilet or something else, because we haven’t finished the excavation yet,” Saad said. Since the conflict began 11 years ago, Syrian heritage sites have been looted and destroyed, including the city of Palmyra, a UNESCO heritage site that has columns and artifacts from the Roman era dating back more than 2,000 years.