Argentines suffer from inflation and resort to landfills to survive

In the midst of nearly 100% inflationcountless Argentines are struggling to survive, resorting to recycling at dumps, lining up to exchange their belongings at exchange clubs and rationing in supermarkets because of the lack of products on the shelves. Even toilet paper has controlled stock.

“My income is not enough anymore,” Sergio Omar told Reuters. He spends 12 hours a day sifting through mountains of garbage from a landfill in Lujan, 65 kilometers from the capital Buenos Aires, looking for cardboard, plastic and metal to sell.

Omar said an increasing number of informal workers are going to the garbage dump to find any items they can sell in the fight for survival.

The country is going through a prolonged financial and social crisis. In August, Argentina’s annual inflation rate was 78.5%, the second highest among Latin American countries — the highest inflation is in Venezuela (114% per year). In Cuba, the rate is 32%. In Brazil, annual inflation, measured in the same month, was 8.73%, the 18th among the bloc’s countries.

Poverty levels were above 36% in the first half of 2022 and extreme poverty, individuals with a monthly income of up to eighty-nine reais, rose to 8.8%, about 2.6 million people.

In addition, as showed a survey by the Colsecor Foundation published in August of this year, almost 80% of young Argentines between 15 and 24 years old admitted that they can leave the country. In the survey, 50% said they would “certainly leave”, while 28% said they would “probably leave”. The number is higher than that recorded in 2021, when 60% of young people reported that they could move from Argentina.

To combat the current scenario, however, Argentine President Alberto Fernández advocates controlling prices in supermarkets, limiting the amount of dollars in circulation and levying taxes on exports of agricultural products.