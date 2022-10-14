Athletico faces Atletiba again before Libertadores final; remember the 2005 classic | athletico-pr

Athletico is getting ready to play once again in the Libertadores final, and will again have an Atletico just before the decision.

Hurricane faces Coritiba on Sunday, at 7 pm, at Arena da Baixada, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. It should be the last test of coach Felipão with the starting lineup before taking on Flamengo, on the 29th, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

In 2005, Athletico had a classic in the week of catching São Paulo, for the return game of the Libertadores title decision that year. It was the 11th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Athletico revives Atletiba before the Libertadores final

Hurricane was with a reserve team against Coritiba. Highlight for midfielder Fernandinho, the only remaining player from that time, who started playing the game. Midfielder Evandro scored the winning goal by 1-0.

– The feeling of having scored that goal at Atletiba was very special. I played in a position that I think was the only time, as a striker, I played with a number 9. I remember that, when I score, I go to the Coritiba fans to celebrate, on that side of the field where the bleachers began. I was very happy with the whole team. It was a special game – Evandro told Globo Esporte.

Athletico had Tiago Cardoso; André Rocha, Paulo André, Tiago Vieira (Ferreira/Juninho), Adriano and Beto; Marcus Vinícius, Rodriguinho, Fernandinho (Dagoberto); Evandro and Rodrigo Beckham.

That match also had the return of striker Dagoberto after nine months (he ended up leaving later with a thigh injury). Another detail was the fight between coaches Antônio Lopes, from Athletico, and Cuca, from Coritiba, over a disagreement on the field – remember in the video above.

It is also worth mentioning that that was Athletico’s first victory in the 2005 Brasileirão. Hurricane finished the championship in sixth, and Coritiba ended up relegated, in 19th – there were 22 teams in the dispute.

Returning to the current scenario, Athletico is in the G-6 of the Brasileirão and should go with full force for Sunday’s classic. Hurricane is in sixth place, while rival Coxa occupies the 15th position, with a difference of 14 points.