“Atletico-MG is keeping an eye”; Source ‘deliver’ Menin on the tail and ahead of Monza-ITA for R$ 1 million holder of Flamengo

Admin 35 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

Flamengo

Mineiro club seeks in historic rival an important piece for the formation of its squad in 2023. Mengão discusses renewal with holder of Dorival Jr

Matheus Fontes

Per Matheus Fontes

Photo: Patricia Monteiro/Bloomberg via Getty Images - Menin is a big investor in Atlético, who has his eye on David Luiz, from Flamengo
Photo: Patricia Monteiro/Bloomberg via Getty Images – Menin is a big investor in Atlético, who has his eye on David Luiz, from Flamengo
Matheus Fontes

In the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final, the Flamengo drew 0-0 with Corinthians at Neo Química Arena. One of those responsible for the efficient work in the red-black defense is David Luiz, who played his 43rd match of the year. With a contract in force until December, the 35-year-old veteran has one of the highest salaries in the squad – around R$ 1 million per month.

Nobody hides that the desire of both parties – both Flamengo and the defender – is the renewal for another season. The problem is that Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, who are in charge of negotiations at Ninho do Urubu, only want to discuss this subject after the decisions of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

The problem is that, in the meantime, there are clubs interested in shirt 23. The colleague Jorge Nicola reported, in his YouTube video, that Monza, from Italy, and a team from Qatar made official proposals to Flamengo by David Luiz, but none of them were satisfactory. A source linked to the defender also put a Brazilian rival in dispute.

“Atletico-MG is also keeping an eye on it, but so far nothing has arrived”, confirmed nicola. With no significant titles in the season and with Junior Alonso in danger of not staying in 2023, Galo, through Rodrigo Caetano, former Flamengo manager, is in the market looking for a defender.

Certainly one of Galo’s strengths is Rubens Menin, owner of MRV and main investor in the Minas Gerais club. He is the businessman who has paid for famous signings by Atlético, such as Hulk, Nacho Fernández, Guilherme Arana, among other names.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

“They were still talking about Galliote”; Leila’s attitude at Palmeiras leaves fans ‘p of life’ with current board

palm trees President has suffered from criticism on social media because of his management this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved