Avai suspends ticket sales for match against Fluminense | Brazilian series a

On Thursday afternoon, Avaí received a letter from the Directorate of Competitions of the Brazilian Football Confederation (DCO) determining the fulfillment of the penalty of playing behind closed doors against Fluminense and suspended the sale of tickets for the match.

As the judgment on the punishment of Avaí was postponed, it would be on Friday, Leão da Ilha will not be able to defend himself in session before the game on Sunday, at 19 pm (GMT), at Estádio da Ressacada, in Florianópolis.

Avaí disagrees with the decision of the DCO and says that it is taking the appropriate measures to try to reverse the situation and guarantee support in the game valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The club from Santa Catarina hopes to be able to resume ticket sales this Friday after a demonstration by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), or the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).

By the seventh paragraph of article 68 of the General Regulations of Competitions: “The penalty of loss of control of the field with closed doors will take place in the match that will occur after 10 (ten) days have elapsed from the receipt of the communication of the judgment. that it imposes, due to the deadlines necessary for operational actions related to the match” – which did not occur, since the loss of field command with closed gates was determined on 10/09/2022.

And if it is still not understood, in order to consider the decision of 10/06/2022 to count the term, the third paragraph of article 64 of the same RCG requires that: “The DCO will only execute the penalty of loss of command field in the match that may occur after 10 (ten) days have elapsed from the receipt of communication from the Sports Court that imposes it (…)”. Now, if the decision that applied “penalty for loss of field command with closed gates” was handed down on 10/06/2022, and communicated on 10/07/2022, there is no need to talk about compliance with said decision in the match between Avaí and Fluminense, designated for 10/16/2022, in Florianópolis, since 10 (ten) days have not elapsed between the date of communication of said decision and the date of the game in question, with no time for the respective measures, including but not limited to those referring to the return of the considerable amount of tickets already sold for the aforementioned game.

Last Thursday, Avaí was punished by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) with the loss of a field command in the national competition, because, in the match between Leão and Atlético-GO, the VAR cables were cut.

The complaint, made by the Sports Justice Attorney of the STJD, asked that the Aderbal Ramos da Silva Stadium, Ressacada, suffer a preventive suspension for “not meeting adequate and sufficient conditions to host matches”.

However, the president of the STJD, Otávio Noronha, understood that the ban is not necessary and that it would cause serious consequences. Thus, he imposed the loss of a field command.

Avaí made a request for reconsideration, which was denied. On the other hand, the STJD welcomed a demonstration for the sentence to be served behind closed doors.