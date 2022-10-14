Average attendance: Flamengo follows the lead, and Cruzeiro surpasses Atlético-MG and Fortaleza; see the top 20 of the year | statistical spy

Flamengo has further improved its numbers in the stands and remains calm in the leadership of the average audience ranking in Brazil in 2022. Rubro-Negro has an average of 43,400 paying per match (in August, it was 41,316), against 37,558 for Corinthians , in second place.

São Paulo (33,845) and Palmeiras (33,229) follow in third and fourth places, respectively. See the ranking:

Top 20 – BIGGEST AUDIENCE AVERAGES IN 2022

Team Average of payers Number of games as home team
1st Flemish 43,400 33
2nd Corinthians 37,558 33
3rd São Paulo 33,845 35
4th palm trees 33,229 33
5th cruise 30,663 26
6th Fortress 30,000 32
7th Atlético-MG 27,411 31
8th Ceará 27,045 30
9th Fluminense 24,280 33
10th International 20,501 27
11th Bahia 20,069 27
12th Guild 19,899 25
13th Vasco 18,891 24
14th Athletico-PR 18,566 33
15th Coritiba 17,772 25
16th Botafogo 14,509 24
17th Sport 11,508 26
18th victory 11,449 19
19th Saints 10,805 28
20th Criciúma 9,089 25

The big news on the list is Cruzeiro, which entered the top 5. Now with an average of 30,663 paying per game, the champion of Série B rose two positions in relation to the last survey and surpassed rival Atlético-MG (27,411) and Stronghold (30,000). Taking into account only the games of the Second Division, the average for Raposa is 36,740 per game.

Another club that defeated the rival was Internacional. With 20,501 fans per game, Colorado reached 10th place, overtaking Grêmio (19,899), now in 12th.

The one who climbed the most positions was Bahia. In the last survey, Tricolor was in 15th, with an average of 16,532 per game. In the current ranking, Tricolor has 20,069 payers per game, in 11th place.

Biggest audiences of the season

In the top 10 of largest audiences in 2022, just a change from the August survey. Flamengo’s 2-1 triumph over Vélez Sarsfield, which had 61,519 paying, for the Libertadores semifinal, entered sixth place.

Rubro-Negro continues to be involved in eight of the 10 biggest audiences of the year, six of them as home team. The 2022 record was in the 4-0 rout over Juventude, at Mané Garrincha, for the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro’s matches as a visitor on the list were against Fluminense and Bangu, both for Carioca.

Top 10 – BIGGEST PAYING AUDIENCES IN 2022

Match Stadium paying audience
Flamengo 4 x 0 Youth (Brazilian) Mané Garrincha 65,392
Flamengo 0 x 0 Palmeiras (Brazilian) Maracanã 64,816
Fluminense 1 x 1 Flamengo (Carioca) Maracanã 64,709
Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (Libertadores) Maracanã 62,802
Flamengo 2 x 0 Atlético-MG (Brazil Cup) Maracanã 62,624
Flamengo 2 x 1 Vélez Sarsfield (Libertadores) Maracanã 61,519
Bangu 0 x 6 Flamengo (Carioca) Maracanã 61,335
Sao Paulo 3 x 1 Palmeiras (Paulista) morumbi 60,383
Fortaleza 1 x 0 Sport (Northeast Cup) Castellan 60,045
Flamengo 4 x 1 Atlético-GO (Brazilian) Maracanã 59,999

UNDERSTAND HOW THE CALCULATION IS MADE IN THE FINANCIAL BULLETIN

The calculation to arrive at the number of paying people is done as follows: we add the amount of used tickets available in the game’s bordero that generated income or we subtract the total audience by the used tickets that are zeroed in the collection.

