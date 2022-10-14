Average attendance: Flamengo follows the lead, and Cruzeiro surpasses Atlético-MG and Fortaleza; see the top 20 of the year | statistical spy

Flamengo has further improved its numbers in the stands and remains calm in the leadership of the average audience ranking in Brazil in 2022. Rubro-Negro has an average of 43,400 paying per match (in August, it was 41,316), against 37,558 for Corinthians , in second place.
Flamengo improves the average attendance and remains calm in the lead — Photo: Photo: Paula Reis / Flamengo
São Paulo (33,845) and Palmeiras (33,229) follow in third and fourth places, respectively. See the ranking:
Top 20 – BIGGEST AUDIENCE AVERAGES IN 2022
|Team
|Average of payers
|Number of games as home team
|1st Flemish
|43,400
|33
|2nd Corinthians
|37,558
|33
|3rd São Paulo
|33,845
|35
|4th palm trees
|33,229
|33
|5th cruise
|30,663
|26
|6th Fortress
|30,000
|32
|7th Atlético-MG
|27,411
|31
|8th Ceará
|27,045
|30
|9th Fluminense
|24,280
|33
|10th International
|20,501
|27
|11th Bahia
|20,069
|27
|12th Guild
|19,899
|25
|13th Vasco
|18,891
|24
|14th Athletico-PR
|18,566
|33
|15th Coritiba
|17,772
|25
|16th Botafogo
|14,509
|24
|17th Sport
|11,508
|26
|18th victory
|11,449
|19
|19th Saints
|10,805
|28
|20th Criciúma
|9,089
|25
The big news on the list is Cruzeiro, which entered the top 5. Now with an average of 30,663 paying per game, the champion of Série B rose two positions in relation to the last survey and surpassed rival Atlético-MG (27,411) and Stronghold (30,000). Taking into account only the games of the Second Division, the average for Raposa is 36,740 per game.
Cruzeiro beat rival Atlético and now has the fifth best average attendance — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF
Another club that defeated the rival was Internacional. With 20,501 fans per game, Colorado reached 10th place, overtaking Grêmio (19,899), now in 12th.
The one who climbed the most positions was Bahia. In the last survey, Tricolor was in 15th, with an average of 16,532 per game. In the current ranking, Tricolor has 20,069 payers per game, in 11th place.
Biggest audiences of the season
In the top 10 of largest audiences in 2022, just a change from the August survey. Flamengo’s 2-1 triumph over Vélez Sarsfield, which had 61,519 paying, for the Libertadores semifinal, entered sixth place.
Rubro-Negro continues to be involved in eight of the 10 biggest audiences of the year, six of them as home team. The 2022 record was in the 4-0 rout over Juventude, at Mané Garrincha, for the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro’s matches as a visitor on the list were against Fluminense and Bangu, both for Carioca.
Top 10 – BIGGEST PAYING AUDIENCES IN 2022
|Match
|Stadium
|paying audience
|Flamengo 4 x 0 Youth (Brazilian)
|Mané Garrincha
|65,392
|Flamengo 0 x 0 Palmeiras (Brazilian)
|Maracanã
|64,816
|Fluminense 1 x 1 Flamengo (Carioca)
|Maracanã
|64,709
|Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (Libertadores)
|Maracanã
|62,802
|Flamengo 2 x 0 Atlético-MG (Brazil Cup)
|Maracanã
|62,624
|Flamengo 2 x 1 Vélez Sarsfield (Libertadores)
|Maracanã
|61,519
|Bangu 0 x 6 Flamengo (Carioca)
|Maracanã
|61,335
|Sao Paulo 3 x 1 Palmeiras (Paulista)
|morumbi
|60,383
|Fortaleza 1 x 0 Sport (Northeast Cup)
|Castellan
|60,045
|Flamengo 4 x 1 Atlético-GO (Brazilian)
|Maracanã
|59,999
UNDERSTAND HOW THE CALCULATION IS MADE IN THE FINANCIAL BULLETIN
The calculation to arrive at the number of paying people is done as follows: we add the amount of used tickets available in the game’s bordero that generated income or we subtract the total audience by the used tickets that are zeroed in the collection.