Banco Inter reduces customer access to VIP lounges and generates revolt

O Inter Bank is on the list of the most used digital banks in the country. Fintech offers several advantageous services, such as Inter Black card, for example. This tool provides users with several benefits, one of which is access to VIP lounges from different airports.

However, last month the Inter Bank announced to customers that some changes would be made to the Inter Black card services, and one of them is the need to send the flight boarding pass to access the VIP Lounges for free.

In addition, the bank reduced access to VIP lounges for customers who obtained a black card through the Duo Gourmet program as of September. Therefore, this group of customers will only have 6 accesses per year to the rooms.

Changes to access to VIP lounges

As already mentioned, in September Banco Inter informed its customers that it is making improvements in the process of accessing VIP lounges at airports. still, the fintech informed that to ensure comfort, customers must send, within 24 hours, a legible photo of the boarding pass, containing all travel information, so that they can access the lounge.

Nubank offers up to R$1,500 in the app

Attention Brazilians. Currently, customers of Nubank can earn up to R$1,500 in cashback every month. At first, it is important to highlight that the possibility comes through the fintech partnership with shopee.

In summary, with every purchase that the customer makes on the platform with the credit card (purple), it will be possible to receive the money back. Next, check out the rules and how you can get your money back in the app.

Nubank releases up to R$1,500 on the app: What are the cashback rules?

Firstly, it is important to highlight that the customer must activate the cashback in Shopping do Nubank. The amount that will be returned to the customer, that is, the percentage that will be applied, will depend on the total purchase, excluding shipping. In a R$100 transaction, for example, the cashback amount (return of the amount paid) will be equivalent to 5%.

After making the purchase, the user will need to wait a minimum of 1 hour to make a new operation and receive the cashback. After completing the transaction, the money will be paid to the customer’s account within 90 days. The balance can be used in any way the customer wishes.

How to activate app cashback?

In principle, for users who already have the money available in the app, learn how to activate it below:

First, access the Nubank app; Click on “Shopping” on the home screen; Once this is done, select the Shopee offer; Also, read the information that will appear on the screen and click on “Activate cashback and go to the store”; Afterwards, the cashback will already be activated; Finally, just go to the Shopee website or app to see all the promotions that give you access to cashback.