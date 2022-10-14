‘Barrados’ actor counters ex who said he asked for alimony in court – Monet

+



Actor Brian Austin Green and actress Vanessa Marcil (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Actor Brian Austin Green used his Instagram account to counter recent accusations from his ex, actress Vanessa Marcil, that he would have spent years applying in the United States for alimony for their son.

The star of the series ‘Barrados no Baile’ dated Marcil between 1999 and 2003, during which time their son Kassius (20 years old) was born.

The print shared by Brian Austin Green to counter the allegations of his ex (Photo: Instagram)

Now 49, Green doesn’t see the context in which his ex’s allegations were made, but he shared a print of a court document that appears to list the ex as a pension claimant and him as the defendant in the lawsuit.

“I just heard that my ex has been talking around that I spent years taking her to justice for a pension,” Green wrote in the caption of the print. “What do you mean if I was the defendant???”, she asked along with a crying laughing emoji.

Brian Austin Green with Kassius, his son with actress Vanessa Marcil (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Green also included in the caption the hashtags “#FatosSãoFatos” and “#AVerdadeOsLibertará”.

Marcil has not yet publicly commented on the provocation made by his ex.

Brian Austin Green with his youngest son (Photo: Instagram)

Tensions between Green and Marcil around raising their son are old. In 2018, when Kassius was 16, she claimed that the actor hadn’t seen the boy in five years. She later accused the ex and his then-wife, actress Megan Fox, of seeking full custody of the young man.

Green was married to Fox between 2010 and 2020, during which time they had three children: Noah (10 years old), Bodhi (8 years old) and Journey (6 years old). Last June, the actor gained another son, Zane, as a result of his relationship with dancer Sharna Burgess.