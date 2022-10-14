Belarus President Warns West, Ukraine: Don’t Corner Russia

(Reuters) – Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko warned Ukraine and the West on Friday not to corner his ally Russia, saying Moscow has nuclear weapons for a reason.

In an excerpt from an interview with the US TV channel NBC carried by the Belarusian state news agency, Lukashenko said: “The most important thing is not to corner your interlocutor and even your opponent. red lines, as the Russians say. You can’t cross them.”

In the West, concern has grown that Russian President Vladimir Putin might resort to nuclear weapons after a series of defeats by his forces in Ukraine shifted the momentum of the war in Kiev’s favor.

“As for nuclear weapons, any weapon is a weapon created for something,” Lukashenko said.

“Russia has clearly outlined its position: God forbid there is an attack on the territory of the Russian Federation, in which case Russia can use all kinds of weapons if necessary.”

Lukashenko has no say in Putin’s military decisions, but his remarks have served to underscore rising tensions as the war nears its eighth month.

Putin unilaterally proclaimed four Ukrainian regions part of Russia last month, a move widely condemned this week by the UN General Assembly, and said he would defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” by all means, including nuclear weapons if necessary.

Lukashenko said separately that he had put Belarus on what he called a heightened terrorist alert state because of tensions at its borders. He linked that move to his announcement on Monday that he had ordered Belarusian troops to mobilize with Russian forces near Belarus’ southern border with Ukraine.

Allied with Moscow and wedged between Russia, Ukraine and three NATO countries, Belarus allowed Russia to use its territory as one of the launch pads for its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

His latest troop moves have raised concern in Kiev and the West that Lukashenko may be about to commit his army to support Russia’s war effort.

(By Mark Trevelyan)