Best Android and iOS games of the week [13/10/2022]

Also known as Friday Eve, Thursday has arrived. And as usual in the AllCellularwe bring you a list of the best recently released games for the biggest mobile platforms, the android it’s the iOS.
The list for this second Thursday of October 2022 brings together the ten best titles of various genres, such as action, adventure, fantasy, interactive stories, puzzle and RPG, such as Dylan The Driller, Homeworld Mobile, Abyss Retro and more.
The selection below brings both paid and free game options. The price may vary depending on the operating system, so it is possible that the same title will change in value.
The cost difference is applied by the developer in order to mitigate the fees charged by the app stores – Google Play and App Store. So here’s this week’s nominees:
From the creators of Airlines Manager Tycoon, Airport Simulator: First Class is a strategy, management and construction game. As the CEO of an airport, your mission is to build and organize indoor and outdoor areas, establish and manage partnerships with airlines, and control passenger flow and satisfaction.
Dylan The Driller is an extremely addictive tower building game. Try to build the tallest building. Experiment with different tower shapes. Remember, the tower takes the form of a building you make, which gives you the power to make unique buildings.
Discover over 500 iconic dishes and ingredients. Travel the world and try food from the most famous cuisines. Learn the world of cooking better thanks to humorous yet informative descriptions. Enjoy relaxed, slow-paced gameplay. Enjoy mouth watering icons.
Embark on a quest to colonize an uncharted galaxy in this mind-bending adventure. Gather resources, face enemies, forge pacts and lead your fleet in this homeworld odyssey. Recruit and command officers, upgrade the fleet and enjoy 3D MMO strategy gameplay like never before.
You Love Games Since You Were Little. But You Grew Up Without Defeating The Final Boss. The Final Boss Remains In Your Heart And Takes You To The Retro Abyss…
User data from the last closed beta will not be erased and adventurers will be able to continue their journey by installing or updating to the latest version of the game app.
Steal from the rich and help the poor in this addictive thief-themed time management game! Test your pickpocketing skills in this game’s 90 fun and challenging levels!
Take off for the journey with Torchlight heroes dedicated to conquering the darkness and restoring light to the land of Leptis in this true loot-based ARPG. Build your own heroes with maximum build flexibility, loot-based grinding, and whimsical boss fights.
Immersive storytelling and evolution through relentless hunting and combat Bringing fun and excitement while following the unchanging values of an RPG
Explore the universe, collect partners and build spaceships on one mysterious planet after another, no need to worry about risking your life, this is just a game of “God of Raccoons”