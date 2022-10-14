Best Libertadores player will win ring with 117 diamonds

The list of nominees for the Best Player of Libertadores award has been released and the winner will receive a ring with 117 diamonds.

The piece is inspired by eight values ​​and each one is represented by a black diamond on the facets of the octagonal jewel, carved in yellow gold.

The center of the ring simulates the cup with the word ‘LIBERTADORES’; in its outline is the award title “Best Of The Tournament” (Best of the Season); on the sides, Bridgestone, as creator of the award, and the stylized cup of the competition are represented.

The inside of the ring also features special details: a yellow sapphire, a blue sapphire and a ruby ​​honor the place of the decision with the inscription “Ecuador 2022, Guayaquil”. In total, the jewel has 28 grams of 18-karat gold and 128 precious stones, which will perpetuate the best performance of the championship.

In the first year of the action, in 2019, Bruno Henrique took home a ring with 128 diamonds. In 2020, Marinho was the highlight and won the jewel with 131 diamonds, developed in honor of the Maracanã stadium. In the 2021 edition, Gabigol was elected the best player and received a ring with 122 diamonds, in the format of the Centenary Stadium, where the grand final took place.

The five athletes vying for the award this season are: Vítor Roque and David Terans, from Athletico-PR, and Arrascaeta, Pedro and Everton Ribeiro, from Flamengo.

Voting to decide who will win the diamond-studded ring is popular. Fans can participate via the www.fanbridgestone.com platform.