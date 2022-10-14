best options to make extra income with iPhones

Currently, many Brazilians are looking for alternatives to supplement their income and earn money without leaving home. Extra income apps – also known as micro-task platforms – represent great options. However, most of them are only available on the Play Store, working only on phones with the Android operating system. So users of iPhones (and other Apple devices) want to know: what are the best apps to make money on iOS?

If you want to make money online in 2022, an essential tip is to always look for alternatives on reputable websites and reliable media outlets. In addition, it is important to be suspicious of the information that is disclosed in YouTube videos and social networks – especially when these involve registration and referral links. With that in mind, here are the 10 most popular apps to make money on iOS.

Apps to make money on iOS – Meet Toloka

The Toloka Yandex application is very famous on the internet, mainly because it has several income generation alternatives. The platform adopts the classic micro-task application models. In other words: users perform simple activities, accumulate points, and eventually request payments. As the platform is international, withdrawals take place via PayPal. Tasks involve answering surveys, testing applications and analyzing images.

In the App Store, Toloka secured a grade of 4.3 (out of 5), considered average. To download Toloka and start earning money, just go to https://apps.apple.com/br/app/toloka-ganhe-com-seu-celular/id1282350367.

Discover the Make Money app

The Earn Money application, as its name implies, brings real payments to users. Like Toloka, the application has a working model identical to that of many micro-task applications. This way, users earn money by answering quizzes, downloading apps, testing beta sites, and filling out forms.. Payments are made in dollars, always via PayPal.

In the App Store, the Earn Money application received a score of 4.7 (out of 5), considered high. To download the app, just go to https://apps.apple.com/br/app/ganhar-dinheiro-dinheiro-app/id1478553956.

Secure real profits with TikTok

TikTok is currently one of the most popular social networks in the world. The application has some alternatives for users who want to earn money. One of the most practical involves sharing the referral link, which must be disclosed to people who have not yet registered for the app.. In addition, it is possible to profit by fulfilling the daily missions of the platform and producing content for the social network.

On the App Store, TikTok secured a grade of 4.9 (out of 5), considered very high. To download the app on your iPhone, just go to https://apps.apple.com/br/app/tiktok/id835599320.

PiniOn is among the most popular apps to earn money on iOS

For those who want to earn money using the iPhone, PiniOn is an essential application. The platform offers considerable payments to users who answer questionnaires about consumption habits and pre-determined products. It is important to answer questions carefully and honestly. A differential of the app is the fact that it has face-to-face missions, which bring payments of up to R$50.

On the App Store, PiniOn secured a rating of 3.9 (out of 5), considered low. Even so, user reviews suggest that the app actually pays. To download PiniOn on iPhone, just go to https://apps.apple.com/br/app/pinion/id591534544.

Learn all about the Fiverr app

Among the most prominent online work platforms on the internet, Fiverr has the best reviews. The app unites people from all over the world in a collaborative economy system, in which all parties win. To profit in the app, just fill out your professional profile and apply for available jobs. As the app is available in English, basic knowledge of the language is recommended.

On the App Store, Fiverr secured a rating of 4.9 (out of 5), considered very high. To download the app, just go to https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fiverr-freelance-services/id346080608.

Discover the Big Time game app

For those who want to make money playing games, Big Time is a great option. Available for both Android and iOS, the app offers real payments to users. It’s super easy to earn money: just choose one of the games in the app, download it, guarantee an expressive score, return to the initial app, and request the withdrawal. Payments are made in dollars, always via PayPal. The app is also available in Portuguese.

In the App Store, Big Time secured a grade of 4.6 (out of 5), considered high. The minimum withdrawal amount is 10 dollars (about R$ 50). To download Big Time, simply access https://apps.apple.com/en/app/big-time-games/id903185352.

Apps to make money on iOS – FeaturePoints

FeaturePoints is another classic micro-task application. On the platform, users earn money by performing various activities. Tasks can include answering surveys, filling out questionnaires, downloading apps, and rating games. The app also stands out for offering different payment possibilities. In addition to cashing out on PayPal, users can receive gift cards from online stores.

In the App Store, FeaturePoints secured a grade of 4.3 (out of 5), considered average. To download the app, just go to https://apps.apple.com/us/app/featurepoints/id1409722949.

Earn money with Money App

Money App is a micro-task app that offers dollar payments for completing simple activities. In the app, users can earn money by answering surveys, performing actions on social networks and simulating purchases. Activities are updated every day. Therefore, users have infinite possibilities for generating income. Payments are made in US dollars via PayPal. Transfers take 2-3 business days to be confirmed.

In the App Store, Money App secured a grade of 4.9 (out of 5), considered very high. To download the app, just go to https://apps.apple.com/br/app/money-app-cash-rewards-app/id1133650146.

