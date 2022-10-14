Better than Canva? Microsoft Designer released with AI features and intuitive interface

Newly released for desktop, Microsoft Designer was introduced this week as a new image editing platform that rivals Photoshop, a program developed by Adobe, focusing on a cost-effective and educational interface that includes both simple tools and advanced features. The new option announced by the Redmond giant arrives in a free version seeking to reach both ordinary people and professionals in the area. This app shares similar visual characteristics with Canva, a design platform that has over 100 million users worldwide.

According to information, Microsoft Designer stands out for displaying simple settings and having several templates that can be downloaded and edited by the user as required. This program should be especially used by those who want to create arts aimed at social networks, in addition to posters, pamphlets and other visual formats. the designer supports OpenAI’s DALL-E artificial intelligence (AI), suggesting design recommendations as per the history of edits applied to the project. In addition, using this function it is also possible to insert texts with sentences that must be adapted to the final file, with this the editor develops ideas even without interaction with the user. Program presentation:

As Microsoft explains, Designer with DALL-E 2 will be a free application, however, for now its availability is limited to the United States through a web version that can be accessed by the browser. Interested in testing the program in advance can enter the queue (access) released by the company.

Our cutting-edge AI powers your ideas. With Designer, there’s no need to waste time creating cards or social media posts from scratch. And you no longer have to search through thousands of pre-made templates. Designer invites you to start with an idea and let AI do the heavy lifting.



Liat Ben-Zur

Corporate Vice President of Modern Life, Search and Devices at Microsoft

