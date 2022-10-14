“Blonde” and the whitewashed tombs

I kept thinking about whitewashed tombs because of the discomfort that many felt with the film. blondebased on the book by Joyce Carol Oates that romances the life of Marilyn Monroe.

I don’t know if the expression is still in vogue like the reality it expresses, but as we live in a time when we have to warn that when commenting on a film we will give spoilers

(as I will, if you still don’t understand), better explain: it’s when someone looks beautiful on the outside, but is rotten on the inside. In biblical language: “So you also appear to be righteous on the outside, but inside you are full of hypocrisy and iniquity” (Mt 23:28).

Oscar Wilde, who would have his birthday next Sunday, wrote a novel about it, one of the most didactic, by the way: The Picture of Dorian Gray. In the story, Dorian gets a painted portrait that records his reality rotting “inside”, while on the outside he always appears beautiful, young and innocent. In the portrait, his moral degradation and consequent deformation of the personality are evident. Obviously, he hides the picture from others.

Watch the blonde and remembering expressions such as “women’s reproductive rights” or “abortion is a matter of public health” is, in the same act, to peel away the whitewashed language with which the reality of inequity that abortion is buried is buried.

In blonde, the whitewashed tomb is not Marylin Monroe, but the show business that rots her inside. It is not shown in the film why and how Norma Jean, who was abandoned in childhood, decided to enter the so-called entertainment industry, in which she rose more thanks to her physical beauty than her talent; but it doesn’t even need to, after all, isn’t this path “natural” since then and even more so today? How many kids today don’t want to be “YouTubers”, meaning not that they have something to express to the world, but the desire to be famous and, consequently, rich? What is one influencer

no work but a whitewashed tomb awaiting the corpse?

The whole aestheticism of the film, which seems exaggerated, fetishistic, arbitrary, seeming to take the forefront of the story itself, which, at times, seems forgotten and poorly told, plays a crucial role in the form of the work, because that is what makes it seem what is grotesque is beautiful, without the grotesque being hidden by the whitewash of the tomb.

As, in the story, Norma/Marylin is portrayed more as a victim, with a perfect interpretation by Ana de Armas portraying an almost perverted innocence, but not completed, much by a self-imposed ignorance of what was going on around her, it is impossible to blame her. her by her own destiny.

The tragic end can only be anticipated by the spectator because it is present all the time, with the film allowing one to see inside the beautiful whitewash made of photography, light, framing, costumes, what was rotting in the tomb in which she was increasingly installed, encouraged, even forced into, by the show business of which, in the end, he was both victim and accomplice.

Virtually anything could be cited here as an example of this, but none with the same force as Marylin’s abortions. The only time Norma Jean was really happy was with Arthur Miller, more specifically when she became pregnant. The film even shows the fetus with consciousness, talking to her. The miscarriage, which she immediately considered as a kind of punishment for the previous, voluntary one she underwent, was the “final straw” that made her sink into the drug addiction that led her to suicide.

There is no way, in the film, to defend abortions, none of them. Watching it and remembering expressions like “women’s reproductive rights” or “abortion is a matter of public health” is, in the same act, peeling the whitewash of the language with which the reality of inequity that abortion is buried.

And that’s what I think explains the contempt of those who, if it weren’t for that in the film, would certainly be praising him as a denouncer of machismo, sexual abuse, supporter of the #MeToo movement and things like that. But not. And not because they know that the film is a powerful (probably unwitting) weapon against abortion by showing it for what it is: murder.

Content edited by: Marcio Antonio Campos