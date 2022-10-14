Botafogo president reveals that Mário even offered André and Ganso for Babi

André, now unanimous in Fluminense, was close to being negotiated with Botafogo. Last year, still without space, he only remained at Tricolor after Hudson’s serious injury. President of Alvinegro, Durcesio Mello, revealed that the midfielder was even offered as a bargaining chip by striker Matheus Babi, who ended up going to Athletico-PR. According to him, Mário Bittencourt, representative of the Flo, also offered Ganso.

In an interview with the Resenha channel with TF, Durcesio told the backstory of the negotiation.

— Almost (André went to Botafogo). Mário Bittencourt really wanted Babi, who went to Athletico. I almost closed. He had no money, Athletico came with money. He offered some players. He offered the Goose (at the time in the reserve). I said: “I don’t want goose, because I can’t pay”. And he started offering players. He offered Andre. I spoke with (Eduardo) Freeland (former executive director of alvinegro football): “This player is good, I like it”. Up until then, he’d only offered junk. Then I came back saying that I liked André’s option, but then Hudson got hurt and he stayed. André’s negotiation would be with Babi. Hudson got hurt, he got in well and stayed. It would be a negotiation for him to come for two seasons, but with no fixed sale. And we would have a 20% window rate,” he said.

