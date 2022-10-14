Brazil has three resorts among the best in the world; see daily

The international travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler announced, on September 4, the winners of the award Readers’ Choice Awards who elected the 10 best resorts in the world and guess what? Three of them are Brazilians!

According to rankingBrazil appears in third position with the Uxua Casa Hotel & Spain Trancoso, Bahia, with a score of 99.76, second only to resorts in Ireland and Dubai.

The other two winning Brazilian resorts are Hotel Fasano Boa Vistain Porto Feliz, in São Paulo, and the Hotel Fasano, also in Trancoso. They were ranked 5th and 15th in the South American rankings, respectively.

The magazine’s editors gather, annually, several resorts to be evaluated. The result is determined by the choice of thousands of readers. In all, 240 top-rated resorts were highlighted in the award.

Below you can see the complete list:

Best resorts in the world

Adare Manor in Limerik, Ireland (score 99.89) Four Seasons Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (score 99.8) Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa in Trancoso, Brazil (99.76 score) AS Uma Ubud in Bali, Indonesia (score 99.73) Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (score 99.72) AS Uma Canggu in Bali, Indonesia (score 99.71) Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam (score 99.69) Singita Sabi Sand, in Hazyview, South Africa (score 99.65); and Virunga Lodge, in Ruhengeri, Rwanda (score 99.65) Banana Island Resort Dohaby Anantara, Qatar (99.62 score) Rosewood Phuket, Thailand (score 99.49)

Award-winning (and expensive!)

Just by being voted the best resorts in the world, you can already imagine how wonderful they are, right? And indeed, they are amazing places to relax and enjoy a good vacation. Nonetheless, it takes a lot of money to stay in one of them, see?

The room rate for two at the luxury resort Adare Manor, in Ireland, for example, — elected as the best in the world — costs US$ 1,016 (almost R$ 5,200). already at the resort Four Seasons Resortin Dubai, a double room starts at US$1,405, in addition to the rates of US$322 – almost R$7,500 per day + R$1,900 in fees.







Adare Manor was once again elected as the best resort in the world – Photo: Disclosure Photo: Finance and Entrepreneurship

Daily rates at Brazilian resorts

But what about Brazil? Around here, the values ​​are also quite high, on the other hand, the establishments offer a lot of comfort to guests.

The best resort in Brazil, UXUA Casa Hotel & Spa, in Bahia, has 13 exclusive houses with 1 to 3 bedrooms in a privileged location in the historic center of Trancoso, a small fishing village on the charming coast of Bahia. However, the nightly rate starts at $2,244, in addition to fees of $348, as the minimum stay is two nights — almost BRL 9,500 + BRL 1,400 in fees.

Also in Trancoso, we have the Hotel Fasano, which has 40 bungalows on 300 hectares of land, where 100 of them are conservation areas. In the midst of a reserved setting and native forest, visitors can enjoy warm and almost always calm waters. There, the daily rate in a double room starts at US$512 (about R$2,700).

Finally, the Hotel Fasano Boa Vista, in São Paulo, offers guests 5-star service in a very quiet place. Accommodations feature modern decor and colonial elements such as wooden furniture. In addition, there is a balcony overlooking the garden and lake.

The space also has a restaurant, spa, wellness center and tennis court, in addition to various activities, including golf, cycling and horseback riding. Daily rates start at US$571 for the couple (about R$2,900).

