Brazil vs Serbia final will be broadcast by Globo

Globo decided to broadcast the final of the Women’s Volleyball World Championship on open TV this Saturday (15). Brazil will seek the unprecedented title of the competition against Serbia from 15:00 (Brasília time). The competition was shown until the semifinals only on pay TV, on SporTV2, which will also show the decision. The broadcast in the open signal was announced by the broadcaster during today’s Jornal Nacional.

In pay TV, Brazil achieved important ratings. In the quarterfinals, for example, when the team led by coach José Roberto Guimarães beat Japan in a comeback after losing by 2 sets to 0, SporTV2 led the audience among all subscription channels, reaching more than 1.3 million of people.

The change will allow the transmission of a possible historic moment for Brazilian women’s volleyball. Although the team is a two-time Olympic champion (2008 and 2012), Brazil has never won a World Championship.

Globo had already been changing the schedule on Saturdays for sports competitions this October. On the 1st, the broadcaster had to show matches of the Brazilian Championship at 15:00, since on Sunday, the traditional day of football on the channel, the presidential elections were held. On the 8th, it was the exhibition of the Taça das Favelas finals that changed the audience leader’s schedules.