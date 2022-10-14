Brazilian actresses revolt over the brutal murder of a colleague

+Débora Falabella is caught in a rare appearance with the love of her life and leaves the public surprised

Brazilian actresses protest against the brutal murder of Mahsa Amini in Iran.

Last September, the young Mahsa Amini was brutally murdered in Iran, in police custody of the Guidance Patrol, a kind of Islamic morality police, after accusations of violating the fashion related to the improper and inappropriate use of the Hijab (Islamic veil), which must cover all the hair. This caused a wave of protests around the world, including on the part of a number of Brazilian actresses.

According to witnesses who do not wish to be identified, the young woman was severely beaten by officers of the Guidance Patrol, which was vehemently denied by the local authorities.

In a video, shared on social media, a series of Brazilian actresses appeared serious, cutting their hair in protest. In the images, the women of the soap opera Órfãos da Terra (2019) appear: Yasmin Garcez, Eliane Giardini, Darília Rocha, Paula Bulamaqui, Beatrice Sayd, Ana Cecília Costa, Cristiane Amorim, Thelma Guedes, Duca Rachid, Leona Cavalli, Betty Gofman, Verônica Debom, Guilhermina Libanio and Carol Castro.

The video, which also explained what happened to Mahsa Amini in Tehran in September, ended with the following message:

“We are women, actresses, authors.

We act in the Brazilian soap opera “Orfãos da Terra”

and many of our characters made use of the

Hijab out of obligation.

This video aims to show solidarity

with the Iranians and Iranians who are fighting the

anti-women apartheid in Iran.

Our locks symbolize our admiration and

respect for all who fight for the freedom of

life and bodies.

Mahsa Amini GIFT!”

Watch the full celeb video:

Brazilian actresses cut hair in support of protests in Iran in solidarity with Mahsa Amini!pic.twitter.com/8xRl38nLRA — PAN (@forumpandlr) October 13, 2022