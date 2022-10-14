Broadcaster who doubted school massacre is ordered to pay US$965 million to victims’ families – News

A Connecticut jury on Wednesday sentenced radio host Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion in damages for claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax.

After three days of deliberations, the jury ordered the payment of $965 million to relatives of eight Sandy Hook victims and to an FBI agent who filed the defamation suit against Jones.

Founder of the InfoWars website and host of a popular radio show, Jones has been found liable in several defamation suits brought by the parents of victims of the Newtown, Connecticut, shooting, which left 20 children and six teachers dead.

Jones, 48, claimed for years on her show that the school shooting had been “a montage” of gun control advocates, and that the victims’ parents were actors, but later acknowledged that the case was “100% real.” .





A Texas jury last month ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son was killed by the 20-year-old gunman responsible for the school shooting.

InfoWars filed for bankruptcy in April, as did another Jones company, Free Speech Systems, recently.



