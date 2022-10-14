Bullet train crew tackles the film’s creative action scenes in BTS’ clip

Bullet train will soon be accelerating its way into home media, and to tease the launch’s bonus features, we may premiere an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip. From Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, the film will be released in 4K, Blu-ray and digital on October 18, 2022. Prior to release, you can get an early look at our clip featuring the filmmakers of the film talking about the final product afterward. bringing Bullet train‘s creative action scenes come to life with expertly created stunt work.

“Using action to define characters just makes these scenes more satisfying for the audience,” says director David Leitch in the clip, which shows footage of BTS’s stunts coming together. “Sometimes action is just for action’s sake, and we certainly didn’t do any of that in Bullet train.”

Producer Kelly McCormick added: “I think it’s boldly original and extremely creative, and there’s a shock, a surprise and a twist around every corner.”

“I loved the final product of the Bullet train, and see it all happen,” notes 2nd unit director and stunt coordinator Greg Rementer. “There is such a diverse and fun cast. There are highs. There are lows. There is danger. There is fun. So I think all of this together made Bullet train a great ride for all of us.”

Based on the book by Kotaro Isaka, Bullet train was written by Zak Olkewicz and directed by Leitch. The film stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martinez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock. Leitch produced the film with Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua, while executive producers include Brent O’Connor, Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada and Kat Samick.

The official synopsis of the film is as follows:

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do her job peacefully after too many shows go off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world – all with connected but conflicting objectives – on the world’s fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this thrilling nonstop tour of modern Japan from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch.

Sony photo release

Publicity in the domestic media of Bullet train comes with many bonus features, giving fans more information about the making of the movie. This includes over an hour of extras, including outtakes and bloopers. You can see the full list of bonus materials below.

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DIGITAL

Outtakes and bloopers

Catch What You Missed: Easter Eggs

All aboard the pain train: stunts

Mission Accomplished: Making the Bullet Train

Trained Professionals: The Cast

Select Stunt Prediction

Audio commentary with David Leitch, Kelly McCormick and Zak Olkewicz

DVD

Mission Accomplished: Making the Bullet Train

Trained Professionals: The Cast

Bullet train will be available in 4K, Blu-ray and Digital on October 18, 2022. You can take a look at the art from the home media release below.