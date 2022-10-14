Captain America 4 | Harrison Ford will be General Ross, says journalist

journalist of The Ankler, Jeff Sneider stated that Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones) has struck a deal with Marvel Studios to play General “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: New World Order.

The character’s original interpreter, having made her last appearance in Black Widow, William Hurt passed away a few months ago after battling cancer.

Everything indicates that the participation in this film will serve as a preparation for Thunderbolts.

In the comics, General Ross is a frequent member of the team, often utilizing his Red-Hulk transformation.

READ TOO:

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant in Power.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.