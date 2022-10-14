Cara Delevingne Reveals Why She Acted Strange With Megan Thee Stallion

Dear Delevingne became a meme on social media after act unexpectedly at the Billboard Music Awards, held in May of this year. The actress and model was spotted several times alongside Megan Thee Stallionlifting the train of her dress, sticking her tongue out at the rapper and watching her with wide eyes.

In an interview with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote Only Murders in the Building, Cara revealed that the behaviors considered bizarre had a reason: she was the rapper’s personal assistant that day.

“I was in Vegas with friends. I really wanted to see her play and she asked me to go with her.” “I didn’t know I was going to sit down or do anything, I thought I was just going to see her sing.”

Megan Thee Stallion was awarded best female rapper that night, and Cara claimed that she helped the singer memorize her speech. “She had a speech to give because she was winning an award, so I was helping her perform her lines,” she explained. “I was walking around with a clipboard helping her memorize her speech. She was on the red carpet, and she was trying to make a more fashionable photo. I was standing back and she was trying to shake [o vestido]. I was helping her and cheering her on.”

The actress explained that, despite not knowing many celebrities, she was excited to participate in the awards. “I walked in and sat in the front row and was like, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” she said. “I was like, ‘I need to get the angle right, I’m a photographer.’ I was having a great time, which they thought was a little strange. People thought I was weird, but that’s me. Shameless!”.

At the time of the award, Delevingne has gained great repercussion on the internetas people who followed the Billboard Music Awards felt that Megan was trying to get away from Cara at certain times.

and megan thee stallion afraid to go to sleep and face delevingne being there in the corner of her room watching while she sleeps — indigo (@swiftiepinks) May 17, 2022

Cara Delevingne completely stoned and trying hard to fit in, Megan super polished, the doja beautiful, the mona back there giving close-up in the few seconds of camera she has

I’m stuck in this artwork https://t.co/Gk62hU29Wb — gabriel (@evakrudeth) May 18, 2022

Watch Cara Delevingne’s statement in full, in English: